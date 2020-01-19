The Australian Davis Cup team is set to begin the 2020 campaign at the revamped Memorial Drive in Adelaide.

Adelaide, South Australia, 19 January 2020 | tennis.com.au

Adelaide will host more world-class tennis in 2020 with the Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifier between Australia and Brazil to be played on hard court in South Australia from 6 to 7 March 2020.

The newly redeveloped Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, which now features a new woven fibreglass membrane roof over centre court, will host its second Davis Cup qualifier in 12 months.

The two teams will play for one of 12 spots in the Davis Cup Finals and join the four 2019 semifinalists, Canada, Great Britain, Russia and Spain, as well as the two 2020 wildcards, France and Serbia, in Madrid, Spain in November.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt said the team is looking forward to returning to South Australia for Davis Cup.

“Adelaide was the kick starter to our Davis Cup campaign in 2019 and we’re eager to return as we look to qualify again for the finals in Madrid.

“Any opportunity to play for Australia is special and particularly at home in South Australia.

“We have a lot of depth in the men’s rankings at the moment, particularly in singles with six players in the top 100, so we’ll be ready to go when we face Brazil.”

Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey added, “We’re delighted the new-look Memorial Drive Tennis Centre has been selected to host the Davis Cup qualifier between Australia and Brazil.”

“South Australia has embraced the Adelaide International in its first year and we’re expecting the local community and interstate visitors will again come along in full force to support the green and gold in March.”

Premier Steven Marshall said the announcement comes as Adelaide’s Memorial Drive courts have just spent the week brimming with over 100 of the world’s best tennis players and is testament to the quality of the venue.

“The Marshall Liberal Government’s $10 million investment in the redevelopment of the Memorial Drive sporting precinct has proven yet again that it is able to draw big name events and athletes to our state,” Marshall said.

“To welcome back some of tennis’ biggest names in a matter of weeks of having hosted them, will inject even more life into South Australia’s bumper summer of sports and further visitor economic expenditure.”

The qualifying tie will consist of four singles matches and one doubles match with all matches played over the best-of-three tiebreak sets. Two singles matches will be played on Friday 6 March, with the doubles match followed by two reverse singles matches on Saturday 7 March.

Tie fast facts

Adelaide will host its second Davis Cup Qualifier in 12 months

Australia has met Brazil on three occasions in Davis Cup and leads the head-to-head count 3-0

Their last meeting was a World Group Quarterfinal on clay in Florianopolis, Brazil in 2001. Australia won the tie 3-1.

Two-day ticket packages are $72 for adults, $18 for children and $162 for a family pass.

Tickets go on sale at 12:00pm ACDT today viaTicketmaster.

Team nominations will be announced 10 days out from the tie.