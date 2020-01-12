Ash Barty has been denied the Brisbane International doubles crown, missing a match point with Kiki Bertens as top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova pinched the title.

Australia’s world No.1 singles player reminded home fans of her doubles pedigree as the unseeded pair got within a point of the match in the second-set tiebreaker.

Barty’s clutch serving and deft hands weren’t enough though as the Wimbledon champions prevailed 3-6 7-6 (7) 10-8 on Pat Rafter Arena.

“It was a hell of a match and it set the tone for the season!”@ashbarty reflects on a superb @BrisbaneTennis doubles final. pic.twitter.com/3PGrqzcO2o — WTA (@WTA) January 12, 2020

Barty had lost her second-round singles match to qualifier Jennifer Brady – her first singles match of the year after a first-round bye.

Her doubles run meant the Queenslander still earned about $65,000 at the tournament despite her early singles exit, all of which she pledged to donate to the Red Cross Fire Appeal.

“With everything that’s been going on in Australia, the way that everyone’s come together’s been incredible and all and all I’m bloody proud to be an Aussie,” Barty said at the trophy presentation.

The Adelaide International, where Barty will start as top seed, awaits the 23-year-old in her final hit-out before the Australian Open starts on January 20.