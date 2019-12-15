Top seed Alana Subasic won the 12/u Australian Championships after a hard-fought final against Gabrielle Villegas, while New Caledonia's Heremana Courte won the boys' title.

Melbourne, VIC, 15 December 2019 | tennis.com.au

No.1 seed Alana Subasic of New South Wales on Sunday on the 12/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park.

Subasic overcame seventh seed Gabrielle Villegas 7-6(3) 6-4 in an intense contest at Melbourne Park.

Subasic had been forced to come through three consecutive three-set battles to reach the final; her win over Villegas was her sixth straight this week.

“It feels amazing. I just won the Perth nationals, so my goal was just to win the Showdown. So I just feel speechless right now,” she smiled.

“I think my attitude was more positive (in the final today). She’s a really great player, and she was also fighting, but I think my attitude was just better, and I wanted it more.”

The boys’ 12/u final was won by Heremana Courte of New Caledonia, who beat Japan’s Jin Furuta 7-5 6-4.