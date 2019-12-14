Top seed James McCabe and third seed Philip Sekulic won three-set semifinals on Saturday to set up a showdown in the final of the 16/u Australian Championships.

Melbourne, VIC, 14 December 2019 | Matt Trollope

Top seed James McCabe will face third set Philip Sekulic in the final of the boys’ 16/u Australian Championships on Sunday.

McCabe recovered from 5-2 down in the third set to beat No.4 seed Edward Winter 4-6 6-2 7-6(3), before Sekulic subdued unseeded West Australian Ethan Cook 6-3 3-6 6-4.

“That game that I got broken to go 5-2 down, I had like 10 games points but didn’t take it. I think Eddie got a bit nervous. I just tried to get everything back, and when I had the chance to hit it, I’d hit a winner,” McCabe told tennis.com.au.

“He has to beat me, I’m not gonna let him win.”

McCabe, who reached the quarterfinals of the 18/u Australian Championships last week at Melbourne Park, said at the beginning of this week that his aim was to win the 16/u event.

The top seed has moved to within one match of that goal.

“It would be amazing — it’s been my goal since I was 15, so all my training has led up to this,” he said.

“And now I’m here, so I’ll give it my best.”

There he will meet Sekulic, who dropped his first set of the tournament against Cook in a torrid affair on Court 5.

Sekulic admitted he had not seen McCabe play this week, but would be prepared when they clash on Sunday.

“He’s got a pretty good serve as well. It will probably be close as well … I’ll ask a couple of mates how he plays, where he likes to hit it, where he likes to serve,” Sekulic told tennis.com.au.

“It was a pretty tough match today. My opponent was playing really well, so just happy to get through a really tight match. I think I just lifted my intensity a bit more, compared to the second set.

“I’ve been using my serve pretty well (this week) and returning pretty well as well.”

In the girls’ 16/u tournament, top seed Talia Gibson came out on top of an all West Australian affair against Taylah Preston, last week’s 14/u Australian champion.

Gibson’s 6-4 6-3 win sets up a final against either third seed Lara Walker or No.6 seed Lauren Nikoloski, who are currently playing their semifinal.