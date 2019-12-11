World No.1 Ash Barty takes home Female Athlete of the Year, ABC Sport Personality of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year honours at the AIS Performance Awards.

Sydney, NSW, 11 December 2019 | AAP

Ash Barty has picked up more awards in her stellar 2019 season, winning three categories at the Australian Institute of Sport Performance Awards.

The French Open champion took out the Female Athlete of the Year award, the ABC Sport Personality of the Year and Sporting Moment of the Year award — for her victory at Roland Garros — on Tuesday night.

“We are a sporting nation, we love it and it is in our blood so to receive the votes and the support from the public is amazing,” Barty said.

“It (French Open) was a highlight moment of the year, I really didn’t think I would get into that position, particularly at Roland Garros, I never thought that was my slam.

“That day in Paris for me was a perfect tennis match. I felt calm, I felt relaxed and I had no idea that I would feel like that or that I should feel like that but it was an incredible moment and the perfect tennis match that I could have played on that day.”

Triple triumph for @ashbarty at @theAIS Awards. 🏆 Female Athlete of the Year

🏆 ABC Sport Personality of the Year

🏆 Sporting Moment of the Year "We are a sporting nation, we love it and it is in our blood so to receive the votes and the support from the public is amazing." pic.twitter.com/N5dnJlr1zq — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 10, 2019

The 23 year-old finished the season as world No.1 after triumphing at the prestigious WTA Finals in China, the Miami Open and Birmingham Classic along the way.

Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games flag-bearer Scotty James’s continued good form on the slopes was recognised with the Male Athlete of the Year honour.

The halfpipe rider won every major event he entered — including an unprecedented third consecutive halfpipe title at the World Championships in Park City, Utah.

War veteran turned sporting star Curtis McGrath capped off an outstanding season to be named Male Para-athlete of the Year.

Meanwhile 17-year old Amy Lawton was named Emerging Athlete of the Year after scoring on debut for the Hockeyroos in their ANZAC day clash in New Zealand.