Brisbane, Queensland, 27 November 2019 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia announced a new partnership on Wednesday with Marriott International’s global travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, for the ATP Cup and Brisbane International in 2020.

Marriott Bonvoy, as the official hotel partner, will host the world’s top tennis players, coaches, VIPs and tournament staff at participating properties including The Westin Brisbane, W Brisbane, Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park and the newly opened, The Ritz-Carlton, Perth.

The partnership extends Marriott Bonvoy’s global commitment to sports, including tennis. It will unlock a range of money-can’t-buy experiences for its members, including behind-the-scenes access, coaching clinics with tennis greats and coin tosses. A VIP lounge will offer members exceptional hospitality in each of the host cities. Moments packages will be available starting in early December for bidding on the travel program’s experiential platform, Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Off court, tennis enthusiasts will have access to exclusive ATP Cup and Brisbane International hotel rates and packages at participating properties. Packages start from AUD$258 and include room, breakfast and a welcome drink.

“Marriott Bonvoy is a leading, global travel brand and we are delighted to partner with it to support the inaugural ATP Cup, as well as the Brisbane International,” Tennis Australia Chief Revenue and Experiential Officer Richard Heaselgrave said.

“Both Tennis Australia and Marriott Bonvoy are committed to providing the playing group, coaches and staff with an authentic and memorable travel experience to enhance their trip to Australia and our summer of events. This is a significant partnership for the ATP Cup and we look forward to working closely with Marriott Bonvoy as a partner leading into the 2020 summer.”

“At Marriott, we are committed to delivering experiences that fuel the passions of our guests and members, particularly in the categories of culinary, entertainment, lifestyle and sports,” Marriott International Area Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, Sean Hunt said.

“Our partnership with the ATP Cup and Brisbane International will offer Marriott Bonvoy members VIP access and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will take them to the heart of the action and even closer to their sporting idols.

“This partnership also offers us an exciting opportunity to host some of the world’s best tennis talent, and to showcase our first-class service and spectacular portfolio of brands,” Hunt added.