Melbourne, VIC, 25 November 2019 | Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia Chair Jayne Hrdlicka has been re-elected unopposed for a second term until 2022.

Ms Hrdlicka was appointed to the Tennis Australia Board in 2016. She was elected the organisation’s first female Chair in October 2017 and has overseen substantial revenue and participation growth in the sport.

Her outstanding professional career includes leadership roles in aviation, tourism, retail and technology-orientated businesses and she was appointed the CEO of a2 Milk Company last year.

“It is an honour to support the continued development of the tennis community. This is a really exciting time for our sport,” Ms Hrdlicka said.

“We want to continue to grow the game for participants and fans alike through great collaboration and innovation. Tennis is a sport for everyone and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to be involved.”

A record 702,509 children across the country played ANZ Tennis Hot Shots this past year, with a four percent increase in the number of girls playing in the coaching program. For the first time, more than half a million students played ANZ Tennis Hot Shots in schools in the past year – an increase of 30 percent on the previous year.

Tennis Australia increased its participation funding by 15 percent, on the back of 15 percent revenue growth. The organisation delivered an end of financial year surplus of $10.7 million – up from $4.7m the previous year.

In a Members’ vote, held during the Tennis Australia Annual General Meeting in Melbourne on Monday, Tennis Victoria Vice President Mark Da Silva was elected to the Tennis Australia Board.

Mr Da Silva has been a Director of Tennis Victoria since 2011 and Vice President since 2016. He is the Principal of insurance law practice Hoyle Da Silva Lawyers.

Mark Da Silva BA, LL B (Monash University)

Principal – Hoyle Da Silva Lawyers 1997-current

Associate – Purves Clark Richards 1994-1997

Corporate Lawyer – QBE Insurance 1992-1994

Tennis Victoria Director 2011-2019

Tennis Victoria Vice President 2016-2019

Convener – Tennis Victoria Disciplinary Tribunal, 2011-2015

Member Tennis Victoria Nominations Committee 2013-2015

President St Andrew’s Gardiner Tennis Club 1994-2016 (life member)

President Bayside Regional Tennis Association 2005-present

Tennis Australia Board Directors of three years, Elizabeth Minogue and Graham Bradley AM, were also re-elected at the AGM.

The Tennis Australia Board now comprises: