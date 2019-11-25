Jayne Hrdlicka re-elected Tennis Australia Chair
Tennis Australia Chair Jayne Hrdlicka has been re-elected unopposed for a second term until 2022.
Melbourne, VIC, 25 November 2019 | Tennis Australia
Ms Hrdlicka was appointed to the Tennis Australia Board in 2016. She was elected the organisation’s first female Chair in October 2017 and has overseen substantial revenue and participation growth in the sport.
Her outstanding professional career includes leadership roles in aviation, tourism, retail and technology-orientated businesses and she was appointed the CEO of a2 Milk Company last year.
“It is an honour to support the continued development of the tennis community. This is a really exciting time for our sport,” Ms Hrdlicka said.
“We want to continue to grow the game for participants and fans alike through great collaboration and innovation. Tennis is a sport for everyone and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to be involved.”
A record 702,509 children across the country played ANZ Tennis Hot Shots this past year, with a four percent increase in the number of girls playing in the coaching program. For the first time, more than half a million students played ANZ Tennis Hot Shots in schools in the past year – an increase of 30 percent on the previous year.
Tennis Australia increased its participation funding by 15 percent, on the back of 15 percent revenue growth. The organisation delivered an end of financial year surplus of $10.7 million – up from $4.7m the previous year.
In a Members’ vote, held during the Tennis Australia Annual General Meeting in Melbourne on Monday, Tennis Victoria Vice President Mark Da Silva was elected to the Tennis Australia Board.
Mr Da Silva has been a Director of Tennis Victoria since 2011 and Vice President since 2016. He is the Principal of insurance law practice Hoyle Da Silva Lawyers.
Mark Da Silva BA, LL B (Monash University)
Tennis Australia Board Directors of three years, Elizabeth Minogue and Graham Bradley AM, were also re-elected at the AGM.
The Tennis Australia Board now comprises: