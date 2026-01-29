Top Five Moments That Defined the Workday Canberra International 2026

Championship Matches

Where better to start than with the two championship matches. In the men's final, Alex Blockx and Rafael Jodar battled for the top prize, with Blockx making a comeback in the second set to secure the win and earn his debut in the ATP Top 100. In the women’s final, Polina Kudermetova and Jojo Garland competed through windy conditions, where Garland produced a dominant display that she would later carry into the Australian Open 1-Point Slam.

1-Point Slam with Nick Kyrgios

The 1-Point Slamat the Workday Canberra International was a massive hit, with everyone having an opportunity to take the court. Nick Kyrgios brought the fun and chaos while in charge of the proceedings, along with his pro advice, banter and even some dancing. Kyrgios was given the task of choosing three members of the audience to enter the event, where he picked the winner, Yanping Yu, who would go onto Melbourne to compete for the top prize of $ 1 million.

Ballkids Head to the Australian Open

The ballkids played a vital role throughout the Workday Canberra International, overseeing the show and ensuring every match ran smoothly. Two lucky ballkids were selected to go to the Australian Open, travelling to Melbourne for the opportunity of a lifetime at Australia’s biggest tennis event.

James McCabe Makes His Mark as the Last Remaining Australian

Wildcard entrant James McCabe won over the Canberra fans with his dominant display, making it into the semi-final. McCabe was the final Australian left in the tournament after thrilling matches against Mark Lajal, Jack Pinnington Jones, and Tomas Barrios Vera, all of which feature entertaining tie-breaks. McCabe was eventually knocked out in the semi-final against tournament winner Alex Blockx after a three-set battle of 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Breakout Stars at the Australian Open

The Workday Canberra International helped many athletes build momentum heading into the Australian Open. Finalists Rafael Jodar and Polina Kudermetova both advanced to the second round, while Alex Blockx featured in the first round of the Australian Open. Joanna Garland make her mark in the 1-Point Slam, reaching the final round of the tournament. Simona Waltert, Yue Yuan, Himeno Sakatsume and Kyrian Jacquet all made appearances in the first round of the Australian Open after three impressed during the qualifying rounds.