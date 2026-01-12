Local food providers Papi Deli and Sushi Sushi brought a variety of fresh and convenient food options to the tournament while Underground Spirits covered all the beverage needs. The vendors ran throughout the week, supplying something for everyone on and off the court.

Papi Deli

Papi Deli is a local family-owned sandwich food truck bringing their special recipe, handed down through the generations, to Canberra. All the sandwiches are hand-made using premium local ingredients to ensure the best quality. They use homemade Italian focaccia bread baked daily to bring five stellar sandwiches to the Workday Canberra International.

Sushi Sushi

Sushi Sushi is the largest sushi brand in Australia with almost 180 locations around the country. The company is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy, and on-the-go sushi options that everybody can enjoy. All their fresh ingredients are locally creatingt traditional and refreshing sushi offerings to the Workday Canberra International.

Underground Spirits

Underground spirits is a Canberra based award winning distillery operating since 2017. They are known for their world class gin and vodka and are renowned for their cult classic caramel vodka. Throughout the Workday Canberra International, Underground Spirits offered a wide variety of beverages and a relaxing space for fans and players to enjoy.

Rallee

Rallee is a sports lifestyle clothing brand co-founded by Pat Rafter, Dave Keam and James Gourly. Based in Byron Bay, Rallee makes comfortable and breathable premium sportswear to turn heads onand off the court. Throughout the Workday Canberra international Rallee gave fans an opportunity to browse a range of products that they can wear when they step onto the court or support from the sidelines.