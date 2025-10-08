Canberra is set to welcome many of the world’s best tennis players and future stars as they arrive to compete in the Workday Canberra International 2025 from 4 January 2025 through to the 11 January 2026 at the Canberra International Tennis Centre.

The Workday Canberra International, a combined ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 tournament, will help open the 2026 Australian Summer of Tennis. Known for showcasing many of the world’s best alongside the next generation of global superstars, the 2026 event promises to be bigger and better than ever. The event is an ATP125 and WTA125, and Canberra looks to welcome a host of the world’s top 100 players and the next generation of superstars as they compete for a total prize pool of USD$320,000.