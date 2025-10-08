On the court, our congratulations go to our women’s singles winner, Aoi Ito of Japan and our Australian doubles-winning pair of Chloe Hule and Jaimee Fourlis. On the men’s side, the doubles title was secured in dramatic fashion by the American pair of Ryan Seggerman and Elliot Spizziri who claimed the title in three sets having lost the first set 6-1. The week was dominated by one player, Brazil’s Joao Fonseca who came to Australia for the first time on the back of claiming the ATP’s Next Gen title in Jeddah in December. His talent was on show throughout the week, failing to drop a set and ultimately claiming the title against the impressive American youngster Ethan Quinn.

On the day, Fonseca proved too strong for his opponent winning 6-4 6-4. He not only captured the attention of the local South American contingent but the public at large as they realised they were witnessing the emergence of a future superstar. Since claiming the title in Canberra, Fonseca qualified for the AO without dropping a set and while he lost in the second round, he has continued his meteoric climb up the ATP rankings winning his first ATP250 title in Buenos Aires in February and climbing to a career high of 78. Fonseca’s win summarises the very best of the Workday Canberra International, the ability to see the future of tennis up close and personal whilst enjoying the best that the capital has to offer. We continue to make great strides towards being Canberra’s premier summer sporting event.



Lawrence Robertson

Tournament Director