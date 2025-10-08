Tournament Schedule

Experience the Workday Canberra International 2026, from 4–10 January! Enjoy a day of fun, family activities, and world-class tennis in Canberra. Perfect summer entertainment for all ages.
Aoi Ito and Joao Fonseca posing with their trophies

Schedule for Workday Canberra International 2026

The Canberra International starts with two days of qualifying, and six days of the main event.

Qualifying days

Join us and watch the next generation of players go head-to-head in high-intensity matches as they fight for a coveted spot in the main draw.

Sunday 4 January 2026 – Qualifying Day 1

Gates open at 9:30 AM. Matches start at 10:30 AM

Main draw

DateRoundsGates openMatches start
Monday 5 January 2026Day 19:30 AM10:30 AM
Tuesday 6 January 2026Day 19:30 AM10:30 AM
Wednesday 7 January 2026Day 29:30 AM10:30 AM
Thursday 8 January 2026Day 39:30 AM10:30 AM
Friday 9 January 2026Semifinals9:30 AM10:30 AM
Saturday 10 January 2026Finals9:30 AM10:30 AM

Times subject to change. 
 
Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Workday Canberra International

Canberra International honor roll

Men’s Singles

YearChampionFinalistScore
2025João FonsecaEthan Quinn6-4 6-4
2024Dominik KoepferJakub Menšík6-3 6-2
2023Marton FucsovicsLeandro Riedi7-5 6-4
2019–2022Not held
2018Jordan ThompsonNicola Kuhn6-1 5-7 6-4
2017Matthew EbdenTaro Daniel7-6 (7-4) 6-4
2016James DuckworthMarc Polmans7-5 6-3
2015Benjamin MitchellLuke Saville5-7 6-0 6-1

Women’s Singles

YearChampionFinalistScore
2025Aoi ItoWei Sijia6-4 6-3
2024Nuria Párrizas DíazHarriet Dart6-4 6-3
2023Katie BoulterJodie Burrage3-6 6-3 6-2
2021–2022Not held
2020Magdalena FręchPatricia Maria Țigwalkover
2019Not held
2018Zoe HivesOlivia Rogowska6-4 6-2
2017Olivia RogowskaDestanee Aiava6-1 6-2
2016Risa OzakiGeorgia Brescia6-4 6-4
2015Asia MuhammadEri Hozumi6-4 6-3

Men’s Doubles

YearChampionFinalistScore
2025Ryan Seggerman/Eliot SpizzirriPierre-Hugues Herbert/Jérôme Kym1-6 7-5 (10-5)
2024Daniel Rincón/Abdullah ShelbayhAndré Göransson /Albano Olivetti7-6 6-3
2023André Göransson/Ben McLachlanAndrew Harris/John-Patrick Smith6-3 5-7 (10-5)
2019–2022 Not held
2018Evan Hoyt/Wu Tung-linJeremy Beale/Thomas Fancutt7-6 (7-5) 5-7 (10-8)
2017Alex Bolt/Bradley MousleyLuke Saville/Andrew Whittington6-3 6-2
2016Luke Saville/Jordan ThompsonMatt Reid/John-Patrick Smith6-2 6-3
2015Alex Bolt/Andrew WhittingtonBrydan Klein/Dane Propoggia7-6 (7-2) 6-3

Women’s Doubles

YearChampionFinalistScore
2025Jaimee Fourlis/Petra HuleDarja Semeņistaja/Nina Stojanović7-5 4-6 (10-6)
2024Veronika Erjavec/Darja SemeņistajaKaylah McPhee/Astra Sharma6-2 6-4
2023Irina Khromacheva/Anastasia TikhonovaRobin Anderson/Hailey Baptiste6-4 7-5
2021–2022Not held
2020Alison Bai/Jaimee FourlisAnna Bondár/Pemra Özgen5-7 6-4 (10-8)
2019Not held
2018Ellen Perez/Arina RodionovaDestanee Aiava/Naiktha Bains6-7 (5-7) 6-3 (10-7)
2017Asia Muhammad/Arina RodionovaJessica Moore/Ellen Perez6-4 6-4
2016Jessica Moore/Storm SandersAlison Bai/Lizette Cabrera6-3 6-4
2015Eri Hozumi/Misa EguchiLauren Embree/Asia Muhammad7-6 (15-13) 1-6 (14-12)

Tournament Director message

On the court, our congratulations go to our women’s singles winner, Aoi Ito of Japan and our Australian doubles-winning pair of Chloe Hule and Jaimee Fourlis. On the men’s side, the doubles title was secured in dramatic fashion by the American pair of Ryan Seggerman and Elliot Spizziri who claimed the title in three sets having lost the first set 6-1. The week was dominated by one player, Brazil’s Joao Fonseca who came to Australia for the first time on the back of claiming the ATP’s Next Gen title in Jeddah in December. His talent was on show throughout the week, failing to drop a set and ultimately claiming the title against the impressive American youngster Ethan Quinn.

On the day, Fonseca proved too strong for his opponent winning 6-4 6-4. He not only captured the attention of the local South American contingent but the public at large as they realised they were witnessing the emergence of a future superstar. Since claiming the title in Canberra, Fonseca qualified for the AO without dropping a set and while he lost in the second round, he has continued his meteoric climb up the ATP rankings winning his first ATP250 title in Buenos Aires in February and climbing to a career high of 78. Fonseca’s win summarises the very best of the Workday Canberra International, the ability to see the future of tennis up close and personal whilst enjoying the best that the capital has to offer. We continue to make great strides towards being Canberra’s premier summer sporting event. 
 
Lawrence Robertson
Tournament Director

Joao Fonseca (BRA) during men Finals at Canberra Tennis Centre in Canberra on Saturday, January 04, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ ANASTASIA KACHALKOVA

