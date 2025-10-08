- Schedule
Schedule for Workday Canberra International 2026
The Canberra International starts with two days of qualifying, and six days of the main event.
Qualifying days
Join us and watch the next generation of players go head-to-head in high-intensity matches as they fight for a coveted spot in the main draw.
Sunday 4 January 2026 – Qualifying Day 1
Gates open at 9:30 AM. Matches start at 10:30 AM
Main draw
|Date
|Rounds
|Gates open
|Matches start
|Monday 5 January 2026
|Day 1
|9:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Tuesday 6 January 2026
|Day 1
|9:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Wednesday 7 January 2026
|Day 2
|9:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Thursday 8 January 2026
|Day 3
|9:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Friday 9 January 2026
|Semifinals
|9:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|Saturday 10 January 2026
|Finals
|9:30 AM
|10:30 AM
Times subject to change.
Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Workday Canberra International
Canberra International honor roll
Men’s Singles
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Score
|2025
|João Fonseca
|Ethan Quinn
|6-4 6-4
|2024
|Dominik Koepfer
|Jakub Menšík
|6-3 6-2
|2023
|Marton Fucsovics
|Leandro Riedi
|7-5 6-4
|2019–2022
|Not held
|2018
|Jordan Thompson
|Nicola Kuhn
|6-1 5-7 6-4
|2017
|Matthew Ebden
|Taro Daniel
|7-6 (7-4) 6-4
|2016
|James Duckworth
|Marc Polmans
|7-5 6-3
|2015
|Benjamin Mitchell
|Luke Saville
|5-7 6-0 6-1
Women’s Singles
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Score
|2025
|Aoi Ito
|Wei Sijia
|6-4 6-3
|2024
|Nuria Párrizas Díaz
|Harriet Dart
|6-4 6-3
|2023
|Katie Boulter
|Jodie Burrage
|3-6 6-3 6-2
|2021–2022
|Not held
|2020
|Magdalena Fręch
|Patricia Maria Țig
|walkover
|2019
|Not held
|2018
|Zoe Hives
|Olivia Rogowska
|6-4 6-2
|2017
|Olivia Rogowska
|Destanee Aiava
|6-1 6-2
|2016
|Risa Ozaki
|Georgia Brescia
|6-4 6-4
|2015
|Asia Muhammad
|Eri Hozumi
|6-4 6-3
Men’s Doubles
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Score
|2025
|Ryan Seggerman/Eliot Spizzirri
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Jérôme Kym
|1-6 7-5 (10-5)
|2024
|Daniel Rincón/Abdullah Shelbayh
|André Göransson /Albano Olivetti
|7-6 6-3
|2023
|André Göransson/Ben McLachlan
|Andrew Harris/John-Patrick Smith
|6-3 5-7 (10-5)
|2019–2022
|Not held
|2018
|Evan Hoyt/Wu Tung-lin
|Jeremy Beale/Thomas Fancutt
|7-6 (7-5) 5-7 (10-8)
|2017
|Alex Bolt/Bradley Mousley
|Luke Saville/Andrew Whittington
|6-3 6-2
|2016
|Luke Saville/Jordan Thompson
|Matt Reid/John-Patrick Smith
|6-2 6-3
|2015
|Alex Bolt/Andrew Whittington
|Brydan Klein/Dane Propoggia
|7-6 (7-2) 6-3
Women’s Doubles
|Year
|Champion
|Finalist
|Score
|2025
|Jaimee Fourlis/Petra Hule
|Darja Semeņistaja/Nina Stojanović
|7-5 4-6 (10-6)
|2024
|Veronika Erjavec/Darja Semeņistaja
|Kaylah McPhee/Astra Sharma
|6-2 6-4
|2023
|Irina Khromacheva/Anastasia Tikhonova
|Robin Anderson/Hailey Baptiste
|6-4 7-5
|2021–2022
|Not held
|2020
|Alison Bai/Jaimee Fourlis
|Anna Bondár/Pemra Özgen
|5-7 6-4 (10-8)
|2019
|Not held
|2018
|Ellen Perez/Arina Rodionova
|Destanee Aiava/Naiktha Bains
|6-7 (5-7) 6-3 (10-7)
|2017
|Asia Muhammad/Arina Rodionova
|Jessica Moore/Ellen Perez
|6-4 6-4
|2016
|Jessica Moore/Storm Sanders
|Alison Bai/Lizette Cabrera
|6-3 6-4
|2015
|Eri Hozumi/Misa Eguchi
|Lauren Embree/Asia Muhammad
|7-6 (15-13) 1-6 (14-12)
Tournament Director message
On the court, our congratulations go to our women’s singles winner, Aoi Ito of Japan and our Australian doubles-winning pair of Chloe Hule and Jaimee Fourlis. On the men’s side, the doubles title was secured in dramatic fashion by the American pair of Ryan Seggerman and Elliot Spizziri who claimed the title in three sets having lost the first set 6-1. The week was dominated by one player, Brazil’s Joao Fonseca who came to Australia for the first time on the back of claiming the ATP’s Next Gen title in Jeddah in December. His talent was on show throughout the week, failing to drop a set and ultimately claiming the title against the impressive American youngster Ethan Quinn.
On the day, Fonseca proved too strong for his opponent winning 6-4 6-4. He not only captured the attention of the local South American contingent but the public at large as they realised they were witnessing the emergence of a future superstar. Since claiming the title in Canberra, Fonseca qualified for the AO without dropping a set and while he lost in the second round, he has continued his meteoric climb up the ATP rankings winning his first ATP250 title in Buenos Aires in February and climbing to a career high of 78. Fonseca’s win summarises the very best of the Workday Canberra International, the ability to see the future of tennis up close and personal whilst enjoying the best that the capital has to offer. We continue to make great strides towards being Canberra’s premier summer sporting event.
Lawrence Robertson
Tournament Director