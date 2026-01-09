Hand-Picked to go to the Australian Open

Yanping will now head to the AO 1 Point Slam qualifiers in Melbourne for a chance at winning the $1 million prize.

The 1 Point Slam included fans and players from all over Canberra, with Nick Kyrgios as the special guest MC for the event, adding plenty of energy and banter to all the action taking place on the court.

On court, saw a chaotic and exciting tournament with a wide range of contenders who would all rock, paper, scissors, underarm serve, and dance their way through the rounds.

The contenders comprised a mix of old and young players from local clubs, with volunteers, and members from the crowd all competing for a chance to make it to Melbourne to win $1 million.

Yanping Yu was one of three players that Kyrgios selected from the crowd to compete in the event against a range of different players who made it into the final 16 and would compete in front of a large audience on centre court.

Throughout the 1 Point Slam, Kyrgios was giving Yu tips and advice on how to progress in the competition, helping her to move on to the final after battling through three rounds.

In the final, Yanping Yu was successful after a double fault from her opponent, earning her automatic entry into the qualifying round at Melbourne Park on Monday, the 12th of January.

If Yu is successful during her qualifying round, she’ll join Ashleigh Simes in the main draw at Rod Laver Arena on January 14th, where they will compete against 48 pros, amateurs, and celebrity wildcards.

Ashleigh Simes secured her spot in the main draw after winning the 1 Point Slam at the ACT State Championship at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham. Simes’ local club growing up was Weston Creek, which has received $5,000 after her successful win in the ACT leg of the AO 1 Point Slam.

The AO 1 Point Slam will include players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Nick Kyrgios, who will all compete for the $1 million prize, where the final amateur player in the event will win a brand-new Kia EV3.