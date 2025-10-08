- Venue map
We hope you’re excited for your day at the Workday Canberra International. There is much to see and do around the tournament and we encourage you to explore and make the most of your time here, using the maps below.
Each day offers family-friendly activities, from kids’ tennis clinics and player autograph sessions to face painting, games, and delicious food stalls.
First Nations
Monday 6 January
Includes the Traditional Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country
Pride Day
Tuesday 7 January
Join us for Pride Night supporting Canberra's LGBTQIA+ players
Kids Tennis Day
Wednesday 8 January
- Superheroes on site
- Face painting and glitter tattoos
- Free ice block giveaways
- Free racquet giveaways
Fan Zone
The Workday Canberra International 2026 kicks off on 4 January with a massive live music day, pumping beats, great food, and an electric summer vibe to start the Summer of Tennis.
Kids Tennis Day
Come and have a hit with your family during the day with free
mini tennis and pop tennis available.
Available everyday on the synthetic grass courts.
Hot Shots – Coaching and prizes
Tennis World will have a coach on site giving free tips and tricks to get kids started with their tennis. The sessions will include a range of games and giveaways.
Available from 2–4pm each day on the synthetic grass courts.
Food and beverage
Welcome to Canberra
Canberra is a one-stop destination for world-class culture, stunning natural scenery, award-winning food and wine, and vibrant events. From iconic national attractions and beautiful parklands to bustling markets and cool-climate wineries, Australia’s capital offers experiences to surprise and delight at every turn.
Accommodation
Stay close to the action at the Canberra International. Choose Capital Hotels for comfort and convenience or indulge in style at Midnight Hotel, Autograph Collection - both perfectly located for tennis fans.
Attractions
Discover a garden that houses one-fifth of Australia's native plant species, a zoo where you can help save endangered animals, and a popular market housed in an old bus depot.
Family fun
From giant acorns to miniature villages, Canberra offers more than just the classics when it comes to family fun.
Food and drink
Canberra is paradise for foodies with a truly eclectic mix of dining styles, cuisines and experiences.
Museums and galleries
Canberra is well known for its national attractions, but culture lovers also thrive within the city's local arts scene and heritage sites.