Plan your perfect day at the Workday Canberra International 2026 with family fun, food, venue info and tips to explore Canberra’s best attractions.
VIP area overlooking centre court at Canberra International

Venue map

We hope you’re excited for your day at the Workday Canberra International. There is much to see and do around the tournament and we encourage you to explore and make the most of your time here, using the maps below.

2026 Workday Canberra International venue map

What's on

First Nations

Opening ceremony at Canberra International.

Monday 6 January

Includes the Traditional Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country

Pride Day

Ball kids celebrating LGBTQIA+ at Melbourne Park.

Tuesday 7 January

Join us for Pride Night supporting Canberra's LGBTQIA+ players

Kids Tennis Day

Kids standing at the edge of Centre Court at the Canberra International

Wednesday 8 January

  • Superheroes on site
  • Face painting and glitter tattoos
  • Free ice block giveaways
  • Free racquet giveaways

Fan Zone

AO Live stage at Grand Slam Oval at the Australian Open, Melbourne Park

The Workday Canberra International 2026 kicks off on 4 January with a massive live music day, pumping beats, great food, and an electric summer vibe to start the Summer of Tennis.

Kids Tennis Day

Little girl playing tennis in Canberra

Come and have a hit with your family during the day with free 
mini tennis and pop tennis available.  

Available everyday on the synthetic grass courts.

Hot Shots – Coaching and prizes

Coach and student celebrate tennis shot.

Tennis World will have a coach on site giving free tips and tricks to get kids started with their tennis. The sessions will include a range of games and giveaways.

Available from 2–4pm each day on the synthetic grass courts.

Food and beverage

Each day offers family-friendly activities, from kids’ tennis clinics and player autograph sessions to face painting, games, and delicious food stalls.

Underground Spirits

Underground Spirits will be serving up gin and cocktails, featuring the Let’s Get Loud(ish) summer gin – a collaboration with Pink Tennis. This gin is intended to be enjoyed with the thrill of the match, the cheers on the sidelines, and the excitement of The Workday Canberra International.

underground spirits australia logo

Papi Deli

The Papi Deli van will be celebrating premium local ingredients and authentic deli heritage. Made by hand, with love, in real time. Each bite is a journey through slow culinary craftsmanship and timeless tradition.

Papi Deli logo

Sushi Sushi

Sushi Sushi is differentiated from other brands by our focus on premium quality, authentic Japanese ingredients coupled with local fresh produce. Our Japanese inspired food is made fresh daily and this is why we’re Australia’s number one sushi retailer.

Sushi sushi logo

Tacontento

The home of authentic, irresistible Taquitos Dorados. We bring a treasured Mexican tradition to your plate, specialising in this unique and scrumptious culinary delight. 

Every bite of our taquitos dorados offers a taste of Mexico, We celebrate our culture through the joy of quality food, adding a Crispy touch to the world-known tacos.  

Tacontento logo

Location

Map of Canberra Tennis Centre location Click on the image for Google Map directions

Canberra Tennis Centre

3 Riggall Place, Lyneham, Australian Capital Territory, 2602

Access to the precinct

Entry & Exit

The spectator entrance to the Canberra Tennis Centre is located on Riggall Place.

Accessibility

All entrances to the Canberra Tennis Centre are accessible. Available from 2–4pm each day on the synthetic grass courts.

Car parking

The closest car parking to the Canberra Tennis Centre is along Rigall Pl adjacent to the National Hockey Centre. While Next Gen is a member's car park, there are multiple accessible parking spaces available.

Accessible drop-off & pick-up zone

There is an accessible pick up / drop off spot at the front entry of the Next Gen building. At times there may be buses for players waiting here, but the team will accommodate anyone coming to the tennis centre needing to use the accessible pick up / drop off point.

Tram

The closest tram station to the Canberra Tennis Centre is Swinden st stop. From  there, it is a 5 minute was along Thurbon Rd to the tennis centre.   For tram timetables visit the Transport Canberra website

Bus

Numerous buses drive within a 5 minute walk to the Canberra Tennis Centre. These are the R9, 30, 50, 51 all with stop on Mouat St. 

Rideshare & taxi

Taxis, Ubers and Rideshare should be available to drop you at the Canberra Tennis Centre. 

The closest drop off/pick up point is located at the front of the Next Gen buidling, however, please note this is also shared with player buses.

Bicycle

There is a bike path along Ellenborough St and Mouat St that is directly next to the Canberra Tennis Centre. There are bike racks out the front of the main entry to the event for bike parking.

E-scooter

As with most places in Canberra, you will be able to find e-scooters available. Ensure you check to see if the range of the scooters will get you to the event. 

Once at the event, e-scooters are not allowed to be ridden.

Welcome to Canberra

Canberra is a one-stop destination for world-class culture, stunning natural scenery, award-winning food and wine, and vibrant events. From iconic national attractions and beautiful parklands to bustling markets and cool-climate wineries, Australia’s capital offers experiences to surprise and delight at every turn.

Accommodation

Photo of a hotel room in Canberra.

Stay close to the action at the Canberra International. Choose Capital Hotels for comfort and convenience or indulge in style at Midnight Hotel, Autograph Collection - both perfectly located for tennis fans.

Attractions

A couple walking through the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra

Discover a garden that houses one-fifth of Australia's native plant species, a zoo where you can help save endangered animals, and a popular market housed in an old bus depot.

Family fun

Kids playing with autumn leaves

From giant acorns to miniature villages, Canberra offers more than just the classics when it comes to family fun. 

Food and drink

Patrons sitting under the marquee at the Armada bar in Canberra

Canberra is paradise for foodies with a truly eclectic mix of dining styles, cuisines and experiences.

Museums and galleries

Woman looking at art work at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra

Canberra is well known for its national attractions, but culture lovers also thrive within the city's local arts scene and heritage sites.

