Kei Nishikori, David Goffin, Destanee Aiava and future stars heading to Canberra

Known for showcasing many of the world’s best alongside the next generation of global superstars, the combined ATP 125 and WTA 125 tournament will offer an increased total prize pool of AUD $700,000 in 2026.

Nishikori, a US Open finalist and Australian Open and French Open semifinalist, who holds 12 ATP singles titles, will compete in the qualifying draw.

“I’m looking forward to starting my season in Canberra, a city I’ve never visited before but very much looking forward to visiting Australia’s capital city,” Nishikori said.

“I have heard only great things about the event and with Fonseca winning last year, then I know it will be a strong field assembled for the event.”

Goffin is the biggest name in the men’s singles draw. Like Nishikori, he is a Grand Slam semifinalist and will return to Canberra for the second time.

"I’m delighted to be heading back to Australia’s capital city for the Workday Canberra International,” Goffin said.

“I have fond memories from my last trip there in 2024 and I’m looking forward to kicking off my 2026 season in such a great city.”

Luca Nardi is the highest ranked player in the ATP Challenger draw. Nardi notched a breakthrough win over world No.1 Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells and has several ATP Challenger titles to his name.

Four of the eight ATP Next Gen finalists, including Australian Open 2025 junior champion Alexander Blockx, Dino Prizmic, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer and Justin Engel, will also compete in the men’s competition.

The WTA 125 Challenger will see the likes of Swiss star Simona Waltert arrive in Canberra in career best form. She is a WTA doubles title winner and was part of the Swiss team that won the Billie Jean King Cup in 2022.

Former top 50 Frenchwoman Diane Parry also returns to Canberra. Australians Destanee Aiava (Vic) and Alex Bolt (SA) will also feature in both the main draw and qualifying.

Tournament Director Lawrence Robertson is thrilled with playing field for 2026.

“Once again, the field that will assemble here in January really demonstrates exactly what the Workday Canberra International is all about,” Robertson said.

“Canberra will host some of the games established stars, while showcasing the game’s next generation of superstars underpinning our position as Canberra’s premier summer sporting event.

"The standout story last summer was Brazil’s Joao Fonseca who arrived in Canberra fresh from winning the ATP Next Gen Finals and dominated the week without dropping a set. Fonseca now boasts a career-high ranking of 24. Following in his footsteps are four of the eight ATP Next Gen players, all aged under 20 and we can expect the same explosive, high quality tennis from this group. This is where the stars of tomorrow launch their careers, and we are lucky to witness it firsthand,” Robertson continued.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy said, “We are proud to once again host the Workday Canberra International here in the nation’s capital. The announcement of this world-class playing field really highlights what this event is all about.

“We encourage locals and visitors alike to come down and experience world-class tennis up close and personal. Fans can enjoy a wide range of local food and beverages throughout the week, while the Fan Zone will be buzzing with activity, including Pop Tennis and free tennis experiences for all ages.”

“The popular Kids Tennis Day will return on Thursday 8 January, following its hugely successful debut in 2025. And don’t miss the 1 Point Slam during the tournament's semifinals day on Friday 9 January. The winner will earn automatic entry into the AO’s 1 Point Slam qualifying round in Melbourne with the ultimate chance to compete for $1 million.”

The Workday Canberra International is expected to generate $2 million in economic impact to the ACT and surrounding region. The event would not be made possible without the support from local partners and businesses, including the ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday and many more. The event is also made possible by a dedicated ballkid squad and volunteer workforce.

Tickets start from $23 and free entry for kids. For more details visit www.canberrainternational.com.au.

WTA 125

Simona Waltert – No. 86

Moyuka Uchijima – No. 94

Polina Kudermetova – No. 104

Lucia Bronzetti – No. 108

Mayar Sherif – No. 109

Madison Brengle – No. 115 SR

Zhuoxuan Bai – No. 122 SR

Dianne Perry – No. 124

Joanna Garland – No. 125

Hanne Vandewinkel – No. 126

Tamara Korpatsch – No. 127

Yue Yuan – No. 128

Nikola Bartunkova – No. 129

Alina Korneeva – No. 129 SR

Marina Stakusic – No. 130

Lanlana Tararudee – No. 134

Lucrezia Stefanini – No. 140

Lola Radivojevic – No. 141

Dominika Salkova – No. 146

Darja Vidmanova – No. 148

ATP 125

Luca Nardi – No. 87

Vit Kopriva – No. 102

Tomas Barrios Vera – No. 109

Yoshihito Nishioka – No. 111

Brandon Holt – No. 113

Alexander Blockx – No. 116

David Goffin – No. 118

Dusan Lajovic – No. 119

Nicolas Jarry – No. 121

Dino Prizmic – No. 122

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer – No. 132

Roberto Carballes Baena – No. 133

Sebastian Ofner – No. 134

Kyrian Jacquet – No. 137

Lukas Klein – No. 140

Ugo Blanchet – No. 142

Colton Smith – No. 144

Sho Shimabukuro – No. 145

Mark Lajal – No. 146

Matteo Gigante – No. 148

Jaime Faria – No. 149

Daniel Elahi Galan – No. 150

Justin Engel – No. 195

Workday Canberra International fast facts