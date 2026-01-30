Big Crowds, Big Matches: The Numbers Behind WCI 2026

The tournament is continuing to grow into one of Canberra’s premier events alongside Summernats, Floriade and the Canberra Balloon Spectacular.

Throughout the week, the tournament saw over 12,000 attendees, contributing more than $2 million to the local economy.

A total of 134 matches were played over the week, spanning men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches.

Of the 134 matches, 17 men’s matches and 18 women’s matches went to a final set, while four singles matches were decided by a tie-break.

Eighteen different countries were represented across both women’s and men’s draws, ranging from nations as small as Georgia to tennis powerhouses including the United States and the Czech Republic.

Of the Australians competing at the event, seven earned spots in the main draw, with James McCabe the most successful, advancing to the men’s semifinals.

The event was supported by the support of dedicated volunteers, umpires and ballkids, who ensured a safe and smooth-running tournament.

A record number of ballkids contributed to the positive energy on court with their dancing and enthusiasm, with two lucky ballkids selected to go on to the Australian Open as ballkids.