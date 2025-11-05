The Capitals premier tennis event returns for 2026

Canberra is set to welcome many of the world’s best tennis players and future stars for the Workday Canberra International 2026 from 4 to10 January at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

The Workday Canberra International, known for showcasing many of the world’s best alongside the next generation of global superstars, promises to be bigger and better than ever. This summer, the combined ATP 125 and WTA 125 tournament will offer an increased total prize pool of AUD $700,000.

Tournament Director Lawrence Robertson is thrilled for the event’s return, “We’re excited to once again bring world-class tennis to the nation’s capital. In 2025, the tournament delivered an exceptional line-up, including 11 of the world’s top 100 players and some of Australia’s most promising rising stars”.

"The standout story last summer was Brazil’s Joao Fonseca, who arrived in Canberra fresh from winning the ATP’s Next Gen Finals. He dominated the week without dropping a set. His performances captivated fans young and old and showcased exactly what makes the Workday Canberra International unique – the opportunity to see sports future stars here and now. After starting his 2025 season at the Workday Canberra International, Fonseca now holds a career-high ranking of 42.”

In 2026, the Canberra International will introduce a Festival of Tennis – a mix of sport, entertainment and community spirit. Fans can enjoy the excitement of the 1 Point Slam, alongside live music, on-court activities, delicious food trucks and lively bars.

As part of the festival on Saturday 3 January, the tournament will host a local edition of the 1 Point Slam.

“We’re delighted to introduce the 1 Point Slam as part of the Festival of Tennis on Saturday 3 January. The winner of this event will secure automatic entry into the Australian Open’s 1 Point Slam Qualifying Round — with the ultimate opportunity to compete for $1 million in prize money,” Robertson continued.

Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy added, “We are proud to again host the Workday Canberra International, here in the nation’s capital”.

“The popular Kids Tennis Day will return on Thursday 8 January, following its successful debut in 2025. The inaugural event drew the largest crowd on record outside of a semifinal or final day. This year promises another action-packed program with activities for all ages, including free entertainment throughout the day such as face painting, glitter tattoos, and giveaways – with 100 free racquets up for grabs La Brooy said.

“This year introduces the Festival of Tennis - a mix of off court activities for the community to enjoy, making it an experience both on and off the court.”

In a historic first, the Workday Canberra International will be broadcast on Channel 9, bringing four days of world-class tennis to an even wider audience than ever before.”

The Workday Canberra International is expected to generate more than 3,000 room nights and deliver more than $2 million in economic impact to the ACT and surrounding region. The event would not be made possible without the support from local partners and businesses, including the ACT Government, Events ACT, Workday and many more. The event is also made possible by a dedicated ballkid squad and volunteer workforce.

Tickets start from $23 and free entry for kids. More details at www.canberrainternational.com.au.

Workday Canberra International Fast Facts