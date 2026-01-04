Straight talking and big intentions in Brisbane

The new year brings renewed focus, fresh ambition and a strong sense of possibility for many players.

From returning champions to rising stars and homegrown favourites, the Brisbane International once again provides the perfect launchpad into the Australian summer of tennis.

Stars of the Brisbane International provided fun and fascinating insights as they launched their 2026 seasons.



“Every time that I'm able to compete at beginning of the year, it's always very good for me. Clearly I wasn't able to compete towards the end of last year, but I'm coming into Australia with a great hope and excitement that I can play a full year … [I’m] very grateful to be back.”

Two-time champion GRIGOR DIMITROV, making his 10th main-draw appearance in Brisbane, is relishing a fresh start after a serious pectoral injury curtailed the second half of his 2025 season .



“Honestly, there is no difference. [It] doesn't matter which tournament it is. Every time, if I'm defending champion, if I lost first round last year, the goal is always the same, to bring my best tennis and to improve my game, and honestly, that's it.

That's how I take it. I’m always just focusing on myself, on developing my game, and making sure that I'm 100 per cent there. That's my goal and focus every time.”

World No.1 ARYNA SABALENKA is all focus as she begins the defence of her 2025 Brisbane International title.

“It’s always great to come to any event as a defending champion. I'm very happy to be back in Brisbane. This place has been always very nice place where to start the year.

I'm very happy to be here again after winning last year … doesn't matter how it's going to go. I know that I prepared will to be here, but yeah, I feel excited to play again in this amazing tournament.”

Defending men’s champion JIRI LEHECKHA, who also claimed the Adelaide International 2024 title and was an Australian Open quarterfinalist in 2023, is delighted to return to Brisbane.

“Whenever I get a chance or any free time that I get, like, a day off, I really try and go out and have some fun and just turn my brain off of the tennis, which is super important.

I have been training so much here, so we don't get that much time off, but when I do, I just try and do something fun, because yeah, it's just as important as all the training that I do to have just a mental rest and reset. And I'm very lucky that my best friend lives here, so it's been fun.”

Brisbane International debutante AMANDA ANISIMOVA, a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025, is taking time to enjoy the city with good friend and fellow player Priscilla Hon.

“It's outdoor hard courts. I like playing on hard courts … but two out of the last three years I could have played better. So we'll try to do it this year. If we take one out of two, then this is a good year.”

Always comfortable on Australian courts, No.1 men’s seed DANIIL MEDVEDEV believes he’s due for a strong run this summer.

“I'm really excited. I think that there is obviously a lot of pressure that comes with doing as well as I did last year, but not very many people get to go into this swing being a defending [Grand Slam] champion. So I'm trying really just to appreciate that and enjoy the position that I have put myself in.”

MADISON KEYS, on returning to Australia as the defending Australian Open champion.

“I have always been comfortable coming here, playing on the courts here. Faster courts, lower-bouncing courts. It's hot outside. I like all those things.”

TOMMY PAUL, the No.4 men’s seed in Brisbane, feels comfortable competing on Australian soil.

“I feel like you're more motivated, fresher, at least in mind. Yeah, I love Australia. Always have positive memories and very good memories. So, yeah, I'm always happy to come and start the season here.”

Elena Rybakina, who defeated Aryna Sabalenka to triumph in Brisbane in 2024, is delighted to kick off the new year in a favourite setting.

“Every time I come to Australia, I walk out of the airport and I just smell the fresh air … every time I come out, I’m like ‘yeah, this feels like home’.”

There’s no place like home for Aussie ALEXEI POPYRIN, who leads seven Australian men in the mem’s draw.

“I think my favourite thing here is people, honestly, people of Australia. I been coming here, like, 11 years straight, and I was always amazed by how, of the mentality of the people here.”

DARIA KASATKINA, who is contesting her first tournament as an Australian representative.

“All the girls like Pri [Hon), Ajla [Tomljanovic], they have. all taken me in from a young age and been really lovely to me. It's great to have them here at tournaments like this, making me feel really comfortable

Also, you look at Ash [Barty]and how she played and, you know, the confidence she had on court, it's crazy. Same with Sam [Stosur]. I think definitely looking at those women, it's really inspiring.”

There’s no shortage of support as in inspired EMERSON JONES, still just 17, transitions to the next level.

