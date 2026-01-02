Serving Up Smiles: The Ultimate Family Fun Day Out

Family Fun Day is all about bringing the joy of tennis and entertainment to every corner of the precinct. Whether you’re cheering courtside or exploring the grounds, there’s something for everyone!

Kids go FREE* across Ground Passes and Arena tickets.

*Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

What's On

🔥 On Court Action – Pat Rafter Arena

11.00–11.45am | 1 Point Slam

Before the first match of the tournament kicks off, don’t miss the 1 Point Slam at 11.15am! Watch local celebrities and special guests battle it out in a thrilling, winner-takes-all showdown.

Around the Grounds

All Day | Practice Village

All Day | Colouring Station – The Racquet Club + The Clubhouse

9.30am onwards | Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Giveaway – Event Info Booth (first come, first served!)

9.30am – 1pm | Roving Entertainment – Around the precinct

9.30am – 7pm | Ping Pong, Totem Tennis, Hot Shots Tennis – The Clubhouse

9.30am – 7pm | Face Painting, Pop Tennis – The Racquet Club

Stage Shows – The Racquet Club Stage

9.45am – 10.05am | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience

10.45am – 11.05am | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience

11.45am – 12.05pm | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience

12.45pm – 1.05pm | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience

Player Autograph Sessions – The Clubhouse

10am – 10.20am | Autograph Session #1

10.30am – 10.50am | Autograph Session #2

Music & Vibes

1pm – 4pm | DJ Vanessa – The Racquet Club

✅ Lock in your Family Fun Day spot now!

Don’t miss out on the ultimate day of tennis, entertainment, and family fun. Grab your tickets today and make Sunday unforgettable! Tickets available here.