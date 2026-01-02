Serving Up Smiles: The Ultimate Family Fun Day Out

Sunday 4 January 2026 is for the kids – get ready for a jam-packed day of excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories!

Friday 02 January 2026
Tennis QLD
Brisbane
December 29 : Crowds and signage at the Queensland Tennis Centre during the Brisbane International in Brisbane on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ Josh Woning

Family Fun Day is all about bringing the joy of tennis and entertainment to every corner of the precinct. Whether you’re cheering courtside or exploring the grounds, there’s something for everyone!  

Kids go FREE* across Ground Passes and Arena tickets. 

*Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

What's On

🔥 On Court Action – Pat Rafter Arena 

11.00–11.45am | 1 Point Slam 

Before the first match of the tournament kicks off, don’t miss the 1 Point Slam at 11.15am! Watch local celebrities and special guests battle it out in a thrilling, winner-takes-all showdown. 

Around the Grounds 

  • All Day | Practice Village 
  • All Day | Colouring Station – The Racquet Club + The Clubhouse 
  • 9.30am onwards | Hot Shots Tennis Racquet Giveaway – Event Info Booth (first come, first served!) 
  • 9.30am – 1pm | Roving Entertainment – Around the precinct 
  • 9.30am – 7pm | Ping Pong, Totem Tennis, Hot Shots Tennis – The Clubhouse 
  • 9.30am – 7pm | Face Painting, Pop Tennis – The Racquet Club 

Stage Shows – The Racquet Club Stage 

  • 9.45am – 10.05am | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience 
  • 10.45am – 11.05am | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience 
  • 11.45am – 12.05pm | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience 
  • 12.45pm – 1.05pm | Bluey & Bingo Live Experience
Player Autograph Sessions – The Clubhouse 

  • 10am – 10.20am | Autograph Session #1 
  • 10.30am – 10.50am | Autograph Session #2 

Music & Vibes 

1pm – 4pm | DJ Vanessa – The Racquet Club 

✅ Lock in your Family Fun Day spot now! 

Don’t miss out on the ultimate day of tennis, entertainment, and family fun. Grab your tickets today and make Sunday unforgettable! Tickets available here.