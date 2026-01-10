Three times a charm: Sabalenka sails into third straight Brisbane final

There was perhaps no coincidence as Sabalenka launched her 2026 season wearing shades of Aussie-themed green and gold in Brisbane.

As the setting for some of her most significant career chapters– including her Grand Slam breakthrough and the successful defence of her AO 2023 title, along with trophies lifted in Adelaide and Brisbane – Sabalenka has forged strong and lasting connections with Australia.

And as she progressed to her third consecutive Brisbane International final with victory over Karolina Muchova on Saturday, it was clear that bond is only deepening.

With her 6–3 6–4 win over the 11th-seeded Czech – an upset conqueror of No.3 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals – Sabalenka claimed her 37th victory from the past 39 matches she has played on Australian soil.

That record is particularly emphatic in Brisbane, where the 27-year-old has now reached three straight finals. After finishing runner-up to Rybakina in 2024, Sabalenka dropped just one set as she powered to the 2025 title.

The 21-time WTA champion remains flawless in her 2026 Brisbane campaign, with straight-sets wins over Cristina Bucsa, Sorana Cirstea and Madison Keys preceding Saturday’s semifinal.

Following a redemptive quarterfinal win over Keys – the champion of their thrilling Australian Open 2025 final – Sabalenka delivered another statement performance against Muchova.

“It’s super special,” said Sabalenka, who will face either Jessica Pegula or Marta Kostyuk for the chance to claim Brisbane glory for a second straight year. “I’m just super excited for the next match.”

Muchova has historically been a tricky opponent for the defending champion, holding a 3–1 head-to-head edge and having won their previous three meetings.

But after declaring on Friday that “I never focus on the past”, Sabalenka was firmly in the present as she established early authority against the world No.19. Blending trademark power with deft touches at the net, she surged to a 3–0 lead and maintained control to secure the opening set in 37 minutes.

Muchova lifted in the second, forcing Sabalenka to fend off three break points – including two in the eighth game – but the world No.1 responded decisively, immediately breaking serve to regain momentum.

Although three match points slipped away amid a late flurry of pressure from the Czech, Sabalenka sealed victory when a Muchova sailed long.

“I always try to stay in the present,” Sabalenka added. “I worked really hard and each match against her is just another opportunity to get the win and I’m super happy that today was the day when I was able to get the win. She is such a great player and I always enjoy battles against her.”

With 32 winners and all four break points saved, Sabalenka will now look to carry her momentum into her 13th WTA 500-level final.

“Both play really great incredible great tennis,” she said of Pegula and Kostyuk. “Whoever wins, I’ll go out there tomorrow and I’ll fight and bring my best tennis.”

