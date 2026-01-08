Sabalenka eyes AO final rematch against Keys, Rybakina on song

Reigning women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2024 winner Elena Rybakina have kept their respective hopes alive of a second Brisbane International title after emphatic victories at Pat Rafter Arena on Thursday afternoon.

World No.1 Sabalenka fired 31 winners to 11 to breeze past Romanian Sorana Cirstea in 78 minutes for her 13th straight WTA quarterfinal berth.

Third seed Rybakina quickly followed her into the last eight after quashing the threat of former world No.2 Paula Badosa 6-3 6-2 in 85 minutes. The last tournament that Sabalenka did not reach the quarterfinals was in Dubai in February 2025.

“She’s [Cirstea] an incredible player, always pushed me really hard. Especially in the second set, it was a really great level from her,” Sabalenka said of the 6-3 6-3 win. “I’m super happy that I was able to close this match in straight sets.

“I was just trying to focus on my game, going into this match, on the things that I have to do to get the win.”

A potential Australian Open 2025 women’s singles final rematch awaits the world No.1, with Sabalenka set to face either Madison Keys or Diana Shnaider in the final eight.

Keys denied Sabalenka the opportunity to become the first player since Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1999 of winning three-consecutive Australian Open women’s singles titles, with the American winning her first-career Grand Slam crown.

However, Sabalenka believes she is a better player for that shortcoming. Having since won 30 of her 36 hardcourt matches, including the US Open 2025 title, Sabalenka is ready to challenge Keys on Australian soil once again.

“Twelve months ago, I wasn’t really clear in my head after that loss, but honestly, she just overhit me, overplayed,” Sabalenka reflected on her AO 2025 defeat. “She played incredible tennis, and I have to say that loss really pushed me so hard to keep working, make sure it’s not going to happen again.

“If it’s going to be her [that I’m facing], I’m so excited to face her again in Australia.”

Rybakina breaks head-to-head deadlock against Badosa

Like Sabalenka, third seed Rybakina was also tested more than the scoreline indicated in her third-round contest against Badosa.

The Kazakhstani won an impressive 81 per cent of first-serve points and finished with 24 winners to her opponent’s 19 for her fifth victory in nine meetings between the pair.

Badosa’s 29 unforced errors, including nine doubles faults, proved telling against Rybakina’s 19.

“It’s always tough battles against Paula. She has great shots, she plays really fast and has a very good serve, so it was not easy,” Rybakina said. “I started a little bit slow and after I was struggling on my serve too but I’m happy that I managed to win.”

Barring a walkover to Linda Noskova in Tokyo, the 26-year-old has won her past 13 matches and will next meet 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a 6-4 7-5 winner over seventh seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

“Well about last season, I don’t think [about it] anymore,” Rybakina said. “It’s good to know these stats, but honestly … most important is to focus on here and how you feel, and improve each match. That’s what I’m trying to do so we’ll see how this tournament goes.”

