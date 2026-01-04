Tiafoe closes on showdown with top seed in Brisbane

Frances Tiafoe has done his bit to ensure a blockbuster second-round clash with former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev after dismantling Australian Aleksandar Vukic at the Brisbane International on Sunday.

The former world No.10 had few issues against the 84th-ranked wildcard in a 6-2 6-2 victory at Pat Rafter Arena, his second win from three meetings between the pair.

He finished with 12 winners to just eight unforced errors compared with his opponent's 16 winners and 26 unforced errors.

Should top seed Medvedev take care of Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in his first match of the new season on Monday it will set a showdown against the American.

After time spent training with the Brisbane Bullets NBL team last week and being handed the honour of bowling a celebrity first ball before the Brisbane Heat’s BBL clash against Melbourne Stars at the Gabba, Tiafoe was back in a more familiar arena on Sunday.

“I went to an NBL game, went to a cricket game [too],” Tiafoe said. “I think I had one of the worst first balls in history, but that was a lot of fun and obviously the Brisbane team won that night, which was great. Great first cricket experience for me.

“I think I made a good choice [choosing tennis]. I feel good … Happy to be back out here.”

Under the lights, in the final match at Pat Rafter Arena on Sunday, home favourites Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios reprised their Australian Open winning doubles combination to open their campaign with a 5-7 6-4 [10-8] win over fellow Aussie Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram.

Potapova outlasts Aussie No.1 in Brisbane opener

Earlier, Anastasia Potapova foiled Daria Kasatkina’s bid for her first win at the Brisbane International as an Australian on Sunday.

In her fourth main-draw appearance at the season-opening WTA 500 event, the Austrian ground out a 7-5 4-6 6-4 victory to set a clash against 12th seed Diana Shnaider.

The 24-year-old, who rose as high as world No.21 in 2023, opened a commanding 5-3 lead in the deciding set at Pat Rafter Arena only for the home crowd to rally behind Kasatkina.

Having fended off three match points to break, however, 37th-ranked Kasatkina was unable to carry the momentum and succumbed after two hours and 34 minutes.

“That was the first time [playing each other], but we know each other for so long and she’s such a great athlete. I expected it not to be easy, to be honest,” Potapova said.

“To be honest, I tried not really to think about what the score is, I just tried to focus on every point, and I think that’s what really helped me today.”

It marked a welcome return for Potapova, who reached the quarterfinals at her favourite stop on tour two years ago before she fell to eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

“I think it’s my sixth or maybe even seventh time here [including qualifying],” she said. “First time when I came here I was still a teenager, maybe 16 or 17 years old, and to be honest I always looking forward to this tournament because for real, it’s the favourite one of the year for me.”

It was better news for Kasatkina’s compatriot, Ajla Tomljanovic, who breezed past Elsa Jacquemot.

The 32-year-old’s 6-1 6-3 win set a showdown against 11th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova.

“It’s been a while since I've been back in Brissy competing, so this feels amazing,” the three-time major quarterfinalist said.

“I definitely feel the best I've felt so far. I put in a lot of work in in the gym daily, which isn't my favourite thing, but I've got to do it just so that I can come out here and pretty much give my best.

“I used to do my pre-season here when I was really young – 19, 20, 21, 22 – and used to stay just across the street and spend months at a time here.

“I love this city, I love the vibe. I can always get my training done in peace and enjoy the weather, and the people are great. Everyone's so relaxed. Good food too.”

