Muchova makes her mark with Rybakina upset

Czechia’s Karolina Muchova has overcome chronic injury setbacks to emerge victorious against No.3 seed Elena Rybakina in a thrilling upset at Pat Rafter Arena, jump starting her 2026 season by advancing to the Brisbane International semifinals.

Muchova required just over two hours to secure the 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory.

“It’s the first tournament of the season, so far it couldn’t have been better than this,” said 28-year-old Muchova, the No.11 seed in Brisbane. “It was a very tough match … [Rybakina] is a very good athlete, top-3 or top-5 player so I’m just glad I was able to serve it out.

“It was my first time on the centre court, [I’m] so happy with all the support, and it’s so nice here, thank you.”

Muchova’s varied style of play saw her dictating the rhythm and pace of the first set, keeping the height, width and depth of her shots unpredictable, forcing Rybakina to stay on her toes.

The second set saw Rybakina turn the match around, starting to find length in her heavy strokes and altering her linear playing style to meet Muchova’s more volatile style, leading Muchova to make 10 unforced errors.

The final set proved to be quite the arm wrestle, with the players meeting each other game for game. But with her third break point converted, Muchova slid ahead to 5-4 and secured vico

“I’m just happy again to be playing to be out here, I missed two years in Australia that I didn’t even come because of injuries,” said Muchova, who will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. “I’m just glad to be playing.”



