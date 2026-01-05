Defending champ Lehecka picks up where he left off in Brisbane

Jiri Lehecka feels it’s great to be tested early in his Brisbane International title defence but even better to come out on top after withstanding the threat of compatriot Tomas Machac on Monday.

While only 13 months apart in age, two of the brightest Czech prospects had never squared off until their first-round showdown at Pat Rafter Arena.

The reigning champion did not have it all his own way against the world No.32 but after two hours and 24 minutes closed out a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 victory, his first of 2026.

“I’m very happy to be back on this court is just amazing. I remember last year it’s been one of the best moments of my life here, so I’m very grateful to be back,” the No.3 seed said.

“It’s never easy. We know each other for so many years since we were kids. We actually practised together a lot before coming here to Brisbane. These matches are never easy but yeah, it’s been a great match. I think the level was high for the first match of the season for both of us … I’m on my way again.”

A triumphant start to last season at the Queensland Tennis Centre was not the first time Lehecka had landed a trophy Down Under.

A year before, he held off Jack Draper for his maiden title in Adelaide. Something about Australia worked in the 24-year-old’s favour.

“I would like to know that as well, but I think the weather, the people and the court conditions,” he said after he booked a second-round meeting against American Sebastian Korda. “There’s just something I’m looking forward to every year when we’re starting the year in Australia. I think there is no better place to start the season than here.”

Earlier, Kimberly Birrell relished her return to Pat Rafter Arena where she ground out a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova.

A year ago, Birrell opened with a bang when she saw off No.2 seed Emma Navarro en route to her maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal and on Sunday she kept hopes alive of a repeat last-eight appearance at her home training base.

“So special, I just love being here. I love playing here and it means the world to me,” Birrell said. “I feel so grateful to come from such an amazing state and I just feel all the love, all the time.”

