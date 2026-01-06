Sabalenka, Keys hit the ground running in Brisbane openers

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka has fired an early warning to her prospective rivals – even if not her overriding intention – blitzing Cristina Bucsa for the loss of just one game in her first match of 2026 at the Brisbane International.

The defending champion thumped 23 winners – more than triple her opponent’s count – to just seven unforced errors in a polished start to her fourth campaign at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Spain’s Bucsa had no answer to her relentless opponent, who had earlier beaten her in the fourth round en route to the US Open crown last September.

The world No.50 drew a huge ovation when she narrowly avoided the double bagel before Sabalenka served it out a game later with her fourth ace 6-0 6-1.

“Wasn't focusing on warning anyone for the season, I was just too focused on things that I have been working on during the preseason,” Sabalenka grinned. “I was just trying to show my level.

“I did it well, and if someone got scared because of that, I'll be happy to see players giving up, but that's not going to happen, unfortunately.”

Sabalenka moved on to face either her 2025 Stuttgart final vanquisher and former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko or Romanian Sorana Cirstea after just 47 minutes.

After starting her campaign with a doubles win alongside good friend Paula Badosa on Sunday, there were few signs of rust in either outing.

“I think because throughout the year I learned how to be ready for whatever happens on court, so whenever I go out there, I'm ready to compete,” she said. “I'm ready for [when] things are not going well, and I'm ready to bring the fight. So I think that's kind of mentality helps me to bring this kind of level.

“I mean, I was surprised with my serve-and-volley points. I was practising, I was working on that, but I wasn't sure if it's gonna, you know, go my way on the match, but I'm happy that I was able to practise that on the match.

“I mean, I worked really hard, so I wasn't really surprised with the level.”

Earlier, Madison Keys opened landed her first win on Australian soil since she became a major champion at Melbourne Park last January with a 6-4 6-3 win over compatriot McCartney Kessler.

The fifth seed admitted she was nervous and took time to find her range, “to knock off a bit of the rust” before the winners began to flow.

With that Australian Open trophy in the bag, the American hoped to push herself beyond her comfort zone in 2026.

“Yeah, I think that I have really been trying to focus on trying to get to the net a little bit more, and I think my biggest goal, not only for here but really just for the entire year, is to do the things that kind of make me uncomfortable on the court,” Keys said.

“I think sometimes, especially if I get nervous or it's in tight moments, I kind of fall back on being a little bit more comfortable, which I think sometimes actually gets me in trouble. So I think continuing to try to do the things that I have been working on in practice, in matches, in the big moments, is probably my biggest goal of the year.”

