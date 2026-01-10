Perseverance pays as Nakashima reaches first final in three years

Brandon Nakashima remembers life as a teenager on the rise, bursting with excitement and free of the expectations that sets in once you’ve been around on tour a while.

Far from a tour veteran at age 24, the American’s self-belief took a hit after he tumbled outside the top 100 three years ago, but having held off compatriot Aleksandar Kovavevic at the Brisbane International for his first ATP final since 2022 on Saturday, his perseverance was finally paying off.

While his 29 winners paled in comparison to his flashier opponent’s 43, his miserly seven unforced errors to 24 proved the difference in his 7-6(4) 6-4 win in the first encounter between the two.

“Super tough match right from the beginning. Aleks and I are actually really good friends, we were practising a lot the last month or so,” Nakashima said. “It’s great to see him playing well at these kind of tournaments. For me, I’m really happy with the level I managed to play in the match today.”

Having stunned second seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the opening round, Nakashima has not suffered a letdown. He continued untroubled through wins over qualifiers Quentin Halys and Raphael Collignon.

Yet to drop a set all week, he will face either top seed Daniil Medvedev or another American Alex Michelsen for his second career title on Sunday.

“Alex also being from California, we’ve never played an official match but have practised numerous times the last month or so and Medvedev I’ve played a couple of times already,” he said. “He’s definitely got the edge over me, but it’s going to be exciting for sure so I’m looking forward to it.”

Four finals in two years, including titles in San Diego and the Next Gen Finals in 2022, had Nakashima earmarked to join the mix of top-20 American men knocking on the door, but a left knee injury and dented confidence transpired to stymie his progression in a frustrating following year.

After back-to-back seasons since in the top 40 – including a career-high mark of world No.29 last May – Nakashima was again poised to make his mark.

“My team and I, we put a lot of hard work in the last month or so, making sure the game was nice and tight leading up to these kind of tournaments,” he said. “We’re obviously really happy that it’s paying off the very first week of the year, but, you know, we’re going to try to keep going forward and continue to improve.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30. Premium Experiences are on sale via Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.