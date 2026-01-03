Before the First Serve… Don’t Miss the 1 Point Slam!

📍 Pat Rafter Arena

🕚 11:00 AM

Get ready for the 1 Point Slam — a thrilling, winner-takes-all contest where local celebrities and special guests battle it out for ultimate bragging rights. One point. One chance. One champion.

Who’s Taking the Court?

The lineup is stacked with stars from sport, media, and entertainment:

Tommy Paul – ATP professional player

ATP professional player John Millman – Former Australian tennis pro and commentator

– Former Australian tennis pro and commentator Sally Pearson – Olympic gold medallist

– Olympic gold medallist Nat Cook – Olympic beach volleyball legend

– Olympic beach volleyball legend Ivana Lolesio – NRLW Gold Coast Titans powerhouse

– NRLW Gold Coast Titans powerhouse Peter Psaltis – Media personality

– Media personality Lachlan & Bailey Carter – Those Carter Boys

– Sonny & Alicia Aplin – Contestants from The Block 2025

– Contestants from Ruby Luc – QLD hero & runner-up from Community 1 Point Slam State Final

Plus, keep an eye out for more surprise appearances!

Why You Should Be There

This isn’t just a warm-up; it’s a high-energy spectacle where anything can happen. Expect big personalities, fierce competition, and plenty of laughs as these stars go all-in for glory.



*Arena ticket required for entry.