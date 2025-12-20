Kyrgios awarded Brisbane International wildcard

Nick Kyrgios is locked in to entertain Brisbane crowds this summer, with the electrifying Australian awarded a wildcard for the Brisbane International presented by ANZ.

The former world No.13 and 2018 Brisbane champion, known for his explosive game and energy with the crowd, has been confirmed to return to the Queensland Tennis Centre in 2026.

Kyrgios will come up against a quality ATP field featuring top-20 players including defending champion Jiri Lehecka, former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Tommy Paul.

Joao Fonseca, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov and Australians Alexei Popyrin and Adam Walton will also feature in the line-up.

In an added bonus for fans, Kyrgios will also pair up with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles competition.

The ‘Special Ks’, known for their exciting style of play, won the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles title.

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson said the addition of Kyrgios added star power to an already strong field.

“Nick has long been a favourite with Brisbane crowds and will be a major drawcard for fans. He is a player who thrives on the big stage,” Pearson said.

“I’m thrilled to welcome him back to Brisbane and can’t wait to watch him perform in front of a passionate home crowd.”

