“I’m in a good place mentally and physically”: Dimitrov touches down in Brisbane

With a wide grin and an undeniable air of anticipation, former world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov has arrived in Brisbane ready to kick off his 2026 season and put arguably his most difficult year on tour behind him.

Following a challenging 2025, in which injuries prompted Grand Slam retirements at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and forced him to miss the US Open, Dimitrov has returned to Australia with renewed vigour, determined to add another Brisbane International title to his existing two trophies there.

“There’s no better place to start,” said the 34-year-old. “I feel like I’m in a good place mentally and physically, hopefully it puts me in a good place to start competing.

“Push-ups are back on, chin-ups and everything. It helps to feel a bit stronger ... Getting to the gym was very big for me and getting to sustain those workouts was a part for me I was very happy [about].”

Dimitrov revealed that it was more than just strength training that helped him bounce back from the setbacks of last year, which included a hip injury at the Australian Open, a thigh injury at Roland Garros and a pectoral tear while leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner two sets to love at Wimbledon, an injury that also forced him to miss the US Open.

A good support system and healthy balance was the winning formula.

“I’m very grateful of how everything has gone for me and it’s very easy to get down on yourself, especially having an injury the way that I had … In those moments I had the right people around me and I’m not even talking about the sport.

“It’s outside of the sport it gave me a chance to get away from tennis … and gave me a different perspective. I’m happy… I’m in a place where I also want more from myself.”

Partner and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez had proved to be a large part of his support system, as has the other chief contributing factor, the fans.

“It’s always very humbling for me to get out here and I really feel the crowd,” said Dimitrov. “I feel the love, I feel the support, and coming back after so many years – for me personally as a player – I feel very appreciated. And that goes a long way for an athlete.”

The Bulgarian’s 2026 campaign marks his 10th appearance at the Brisbane International, which holds a special place in his heart.

“Since day one I was embraced in a very lovely way,” he said. “I really enjoyed playing at Pat Rafter Arena (Queensland Tennis Centre). The tournament has [been] elevated every year. Everything is just better and better for the players who feel so welcome.”

