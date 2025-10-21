World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina returning to Brisbane International in 2026

World class tennis action from 4 to 11 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre

Tickets on sale today from 12.00pm AEST via Ticketmaster

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and fellow Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina will start the 2026 season at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ.

This summer, the Brisbane International, a WTA 500 and ATP 250 combined tournament, will celebrate 15 years when it runs from 4 to 11 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Sabalenka is the reigning Brisbane International champion while Rybakina defeated Sabalenka to win the title in 2024.

Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion who most recently triumphed at September’s US Open, has spent 52 consecutive weeks as the world No.1. She has won 21 career singles titles and this season boasts a 56-10 win-loss record.

Sabalenka said she enjoys spending the first week of the year in Queensland.

“I'm super happy to be heading back to Brisbane,” she said.

“I have a lot of great memories from Australia, it always feels like home.

“I enjoy playing at the Queensland Tennis Centre. I love the support and I hope it’s going to be on my side when the new season rolls around.”

For Rybakina, this will be her second appearance in the women’s singles draw in Brisbane and her third trip to the city after travelling to Queensland for the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in April.

The 26-year-old, a Wimbledon winner in 2022, debuted in the world’s top 10 after reaching the Australian Open 2023 final, where she fell to Sabalenka in a Grand Slam classic.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Brisbane international,” Rybakina said.

“I love the city of Brisbane, and I genuinely enjoy playing here; the fans and the atmosphere make it a great experience."

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome both Aryna Sabalenka, the world No.1, and Elena Rybakina, currently ranked No.7, to Brisbane in 2026,” Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

“Aryna has dominated the women’s tour this season, and we’re excited she’s chosen to start her 2026 campaign here in Brisbane once again.

“We’re also pleased to welcome Elena back to Brisbane. She was here just six months ago representing her country in the Billie Jean King Cup, and we’re delighted she’s returning to kick off her Australian summer at the Queensland Tennis Centre.”

Queensland Minister for Tourism Andrew Powell said events were an important part of the Crisafulli Government’s 20-year plan to position the state as a global tourism leader.

“We’re focused on making Queensland the events capital of the nation as part of our Destination 2045 tourism plan and events like Brisbane International cement the state’s reputation as an elite sporting destination,” Minister Powell said.

“The Brisbane International will kickstart Australia’s summer of tennis not only serving up on-court action but also showcasing Queensland to the world.

“Events attract visitors to our shores and deliver significant economic benefits that support the thousands of everyday Queenslanders working in tourism and hospitality.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the stage was set for another season of unforgettable showdowns at the Brisbane International.

“Welcoming back Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina to Brisbane is a grand slam for fans this summer,” Cr Schrinner said.

“With such world-class talent on-court, there will be plenty of wins to celebrate across our city’s vibrant lifestyle precincts once the final points are played – giving local businesses a boost and serving up a winning result for Brisbane’s economy.”

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale today from 12.00pm AEST via Ticketmaster. Prices from $30.

Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

Additional players will be announced soon.