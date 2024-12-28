Stars set to excite at Brisbane International

Spirits were high on Saturday when Emma Navarro and Jordan Thompson participated in the Brisbane International 2025 official draw ceremony.

Navarro arrives in Australia after a career-best season that started with a first WTA title in Hobart before a Wimbledon quarterfinal and US Open semifinal on the Grand Slam stages. The 23-year-old American now sits at a career-high world No.8 ranking.

"It's been a kind of a crazy year-and-a-half," said Navarro, the No.2 seed at the WTA 500 tournament. "I have to remind myself that I'm a top-10 player, 'cause I kind of forget it. I feel like in so many ways I'm still the same player and same person I was a year-and-a-half ago but at the same time, I've improved so much."

Thompson's season was similarly transformative, with the Sydneysider lifting a first ATP singles title in Los Cabos, Mexico. With another final in Atlanta among his season highlights, he arrives in Brisbane at a career-high ranking of world No.26.

"For me it's just a number but it's pretty special I guess," said Thompson. "Hopefully being [in the] top 30 is not the end result."

The 30-year-old is aiming to build on his progress in a tough first-round match against in-form Italian Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist and a semifinalist at both the Australian and US Opens.

Following an injury-delayed start to the 2024 season, Berrettini earned ATP Comeback of the Year honours after winning three ATP titles and playing in Italy's second straight Davis Cup victory.

"Yeah it's a tough one. He's been playing great tennis. He broke our hearts at Davis Cup against Thanasi [Kokkinakis]. He's got a big game," Thompson noted of the 28-year-old. "[But] when you play tennis, you have to beat whoever is in front of you to win the tournament anyway."

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2025 men's singles draw

Delighted to be competing on home soil, Thompson brings happy memories from Pat Rafter Arena, where he stunned Rafael Nadal to reach the Brisbane semifinals in 2024.

"The Aussie summer is the best time for Australians. I feel so comfortable here," he said. "Great memories on this court, whether it be Brisbane International or Davis Cup. I actually used to train here maybe 10 years ago, so I'm no stranger to this venue."

Five homegrown hopefuls, five blockbuster first round match-ups presented by @EvieNetworks!



It all kicks off tomorrow at #BrisbaneTennis! pic.twitter.com/7gLhuWCjtt — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 28, 2024





Fellow Sydneysider Rinky Hijikata starts his season with an equally daunting assignment when he takes on No.1 seed Novak Djokovic in the first round at Brisbane.

"It'll be a fantastic experience for Rinky," said Thompson. "I don't think he's played Novak before and to 100 per cent play him on Pat Rafter Arena the first match of the year will be something that he'll remember forever."

Countryman Nick Kyrgios also faces a tough challenge in his highly anticipated return to the sport, when he takes on big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Thompson, Hijikata and Kyrgios are among seven Australian men who will compete in the 32-player men's field.

Alexei Popyrin, who achieved a peak world No.24 ranking in his career-best season, faces 37th-ranked Italian Matteo Arnaldi while Chris O'Connell meets big-serving American Alex Michelsen.

Adam Walton and Aleksandar Vukic, both wildcard entrants, will meet Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin respectively.

Grigor Dimitrov, a two-time (and defending) champion in Brisbane, faces a qualifier in his opening match before a potential second-round meeting with veteran Belgian David Goffin or Vukic.

The 48-player women's field, headlined by world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, is also certain to excite.

"You've got 10 of the top-20 players competing here at the Brisbane International," said former Australian professional John Millman.

"I think it's a testament to [tournament director] Cam [Pearson] and his team of just how appealing a prospect it is for the women to start their year at the Brisbane International."

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2025 women's singles draw

The 16 seeded players, which includes No.9 Daria Kasatkina and No.12 Paula Badosa, receive opening-round byes.

Australian players will also feature prominently at the WTA 500 tournament.

Queensland's Kimberly Birrell faces a qualifier first, with Navarro her potential second-round opponent. Fellow wildcard Maya Joint, making her debut in Brisbane, meets a qualifier in her opening match.

Talia Gibson, another wildcard entrant, takes on world No.44 Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Main-draw action begins tomorrow at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2025