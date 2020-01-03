Osaka takes flight with Barty's No.1 in sight

Naomi Osaka has her sights on reclaiming Ashleigh Barty's world No.1 ranking and taking a strangehold on it after revitalising her competitive fire in a topsy-turvy season that began with an Australian Open title.

The Japanese star soared to top spot last January on the back of her US and Australian Open double.

But she hit a wall soon after, cycling through two coaches and crashing out before the quarter-finals in the final three majors before finding late form to finish the year as world No.3.

She will join a stellar field headed by local hope Barty at the Brisbane International from January 6 and announced her arrival in typical cool style by taking a helicopter ride with home hopeful Kim Birrell over the city on Thursday.

"I haven't really been in a helicopter in a while so just to do that in the beginning of the year, I had an excellent tour guide," Osaka said.

"Yeah it was really fun."

The 22-year-old was one of four different women's grand slam champions in 2019 - a season which Barty eventually ended at No.1 thanks to her consistency across all surfaces.

Osaka admitted countering the Australian's all-court craft was vital to reclaiming top spot in the rankings.

"That's the mentality going into this year," she said of her intention to jump clear of a crowded pack.

"Last year I had to figure a lot of stuff out and a lot of people could see that and towards the end of the year is when things started clicking for me.

"I really love Australia so I love coming back here. I always play well here so hopefully I can do well."

She said French Open champion Barty would prove a handful this year.

"She has a lot of variety, her serve's really pin-point," Osaka said. "She's really tough. I think she has the best slice - well she's No.1 so she has the best slice on tour."