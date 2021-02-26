Swiatek to face Bencic in blockbuster Adelaide final

French Open champion Iga Swiatek and No.2 seed Belinda Bencic will meet in Saturday's Adelaide International final after the pair came through contrasting semifinals.

Polish fifth seed Swiatek, the French Open champion, saw off Jill Teichmann in straight sets before Bencic needed nearly three hours to defeat 16-year-old American Gauff.

Swiatek, 19, will be looking for the second singles titles of her career on Saturday.

She has yet to drop a set after four matches in Adelaide and has won 15 of her last 17 matches, including that landmark win at Roland Garros last October.

"It was my goal from the beginning of the season," said the Pole.

"I want to be, like, more consistent player, just play good week by week. I know it's impossible sometimes. You're just going to get tired at some point.

"But I felt pretty good from the beginning of the tournament. It's really important for me."

Bencic is through to the 11th WTA Final of her career, looking for a fifth title, and the 23-year-old is confident she will be able to handle the pressure.

"It's pretty easy because she's for sure the favourite," said Bencic.

"I mean, even if I would be the favourite, I'm really not in that kind of mentality any more where I'm putting pressure on myself. I'm just playing tennis.

"If I lose tomorrow or if I lose today, I have another chance next week, another chance the week after that.

"At some point maybe I'm going to win. That's definitely the goal. All the losses are worth the win after, so this kind of mentality."

The world No.14 also expects to recover well from the exertions of her lengthy semifinal battle against Gauff.









"I will be tired for sure," she added. "I think I can handle one more match definitely. I think I'm physically well-prepared."

In Saturday's doubles final, Roland Garros finalists Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Chile's Alexa Gaurachi will face American Hayley Carter and Brazil's Luisa Stefani.