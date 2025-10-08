- History
History of the Adelaide International
Early tennis legacy at Memorial Drive
The Memorial Drive Tennis Centre - Adelaide’s premier tennis venue - has a storied history dating back over a century. Established in 1914, it's grass courts were officially opened in 1921 and it quickly became a major site for tennis in Australia: hosting Davis Cup ties, multiple Australian Championships (Australian Open), and attracting legends like John Hawkes, Gerald Patterson, and Donald Budge.
The venue was the home of the South Australian Open and ATP tour events for many years. However, in 2009, the facilities had become unsuitable for ATP tour events and for a number of years Adelaide no longer hosted a professional lead-in event to the Australian Open.
The road back: redevelopment and revival
The return of top-tier tennis to Adelaide was driven by strategic redevelopment. A federal government grant in 2018 enabled Tennis SA to work with Memorial Drive Tennis Club and Next Generation Clubs to refurbish and change the layout of the courts within the precinct as well as build a new sunken show court. In 2019, an SA Government grant allowed a permanent roof to be built over centre court. Together, these projects transformed the venue, modernising its facilities and laying the foundation for international tennis to return.
Further support from the SA Government then enabled the North Stand to be replaced and a new East Stand to be constructed on the site which completed the venue.
Following these upgrades, Memorial Drive underwent a full rebrand, transforming into The Drive - a modern, multipurpose venue designed to host world-class sport, entertainment, and community events. This redevelopment not only restored the venue’s proud tennis legacy but also ensured it would remain a vibrant destination in South Australia’s cultural and sporting calendar for decades to come.
These revitalisations paved the way for the relaunch of professional tennis in South Australia with the Adelaide International in 2020, introduced as a combined ATP 250 and WTA Premier event, designed as a lead-in tournament to the Australian Open. Australia’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty won the inaugural women’s championship - her first title on home soil - marking a historic moment in the rebirth of professional tennis at The Drive.
