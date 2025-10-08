The return of top-tier tennis to Adelaide was driven by strategic redevelopment. A federal government grant in 2018 enabled Tennis SA to work with Memorial Drive Tennis Club and Next Generation Clubs to refurbish and change the layout of the courts within the precinct as well as build a new sunken show court. In 2019, an SA Government grant allowed a permanent roof to be built over centre court. Together, these projects transformed the venue, modernising its facilities and laying the foundation for international tennis to return.

Further support from the SA Government then enabled the North Stand to be replaced and a new East Stand to be constructed on the site which completed the venue.

Following these upgrades, Memorial Drive underwent a full rebrand, transforming into The Drive - a modern, multipurpose venue designed to host world-class sport, entertainment, and community events. This redevelopment not only restored the venue’s proud tennis legacy but also ensured it would remain a vibrant destination in South Australia’s cultural and sporting calendar for decades to come.

These revitalisations paved the way for the relaunch of professional tennis in South Australia with the Adelaide International in 2020, introduced as a combined ATP 250 and WTA Premier event, designed as a lead-in tournament to the Australian Open. Australia’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty won the inaugural women’s championship - her first title on home soil - marking a historic moment in the rebirth of professional tennis at The Drive.