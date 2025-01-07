Ostapenko returns with a win; Shnaider, Sakkari and Keys advance

Jelena Ostapenko has picked up where she left off at the Adelaide International, with victory over Magdalena Frech in the opening round marking her sixth straight match win at the WTA 500 tournament.

The tough three-set test, secured in two hours and eight minutes, was a pleasing reminder of how the South Australian capital brings out her best.

"I honestly like Australia a lot in general," beamed the women's defending champion, explaining that she likes to soak up the Adelaide with walks through the city. "I think it's a great country, especially for tennis and I really enjoy my time here."

The Latvian was especially happy after the comeback victory over the world No.24 from Poland, which was her first singles match win since last August. The following months were decimated by an abdominal injury, with Ostapenko falling first round in her return to the tour at the Brisbane International last week.

"It was a tough match because I was injured for a bit after the US Open, so I didn't play many singles matches," said Ostapenko, following the 4-6 6-1 6-1 win.

"It's always tough to come [back] after injury but I'm really glad that after the first set I was fighting until the last point."

The world No.17 will have her next opportunity to draw on that fighting spirit when she faces experienced American Madison Keys in the second round. The 29-year-old opened her Adelaide campaign with a 6-2 6-1 victory over the higher-ranked Beatriz Haddad-Maia.

There was also confidence-boosting progress for Maria Sakkari, a 6-3 6-3 winner over Czech Linda Noskova. Having battled with a shoulder injury, the Greek hadn't won on a singles court since last July.

It doesn't get any easier for the 29-year-old from Greece, who faces No.1 seed Jessica Pegula next.

Other women to advance at The Drive on Tuesday included Diana Shnaider, a 6-3 0-6 6-0 winner over Katerina Siniakova and Linda Samsonova, who also required three sets to progress over Marie Bouzkova.

American Ashlyn Krueger, age 20 and ranked No.54, was an upset winner over 18th-ranked Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Belinda Bencic, who is making her return from a maternity leave break, progressed when No.8 seed Anna Kalinskaya retired while trailing by a set.

