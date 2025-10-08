Schedule, draw & players

Be part of the action at the Adelaide International. Check the schedule, explore the draw and see which star players are hitting the court so you can plan your ultimate tennis experience.
Tournament schedule

Get ready for eight days of world-class tennis at the Adelaide International. 

Kick off with two action-packed days of qualifying, followed by five thrilling days and nights of main draw matches.  
 
It all builds to an unforgettable finals day, where champions are crowned and history is made.

DateRoundsGates openStart time (Centre court)Start time (outside courts, Sunken showcourt)
Saturday 10 January – DayQualifying Day 110.00am11.00am11.00am
Sunday 11 January – DayQualifying Day 210.00am11.00am11.00am
Monday 12 January – DayMain Draw10.00am11.00am11.00am
Monday 12 January – NightMain Draw5.00pm6.30pm6:30pm
Tuesday 13 January – DayMain Draw10.00am11.00am11.00am
Tuesday 13 January – NightMain Draw5.00pm6.30pm6.30pm
Wednesday 14 January – DayMain Draw10.00am11.00am11.00am
Wednesday 14 January – NightMain Draw5.00pm6.30pm6:30pm
Thursday 15 January – DayQuarterfinals10.00am11:00am11:00am
Thursday 15 January – NightQuarterfinals5.00pm6.30pm6.30pm
Friday 16 January – DaySemifinals11.00am12:00pm12:00pm
Friday 16 January – NightSemifinals5:00pm6:30pm6:30pm
Saturday 17 January – TwilightFinals1:00pm2:00pmN/A

Times subject to change.

Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Adelaide International.

Order of play

Daily order of plays are uploaded once all matches have finished the evening prior. Check back here to see the order of play for your desired session from the evening before.

Qualifying

Day One – 10 January 2026
Day Two – 11 January 2026

Main draw

Day One – 12 January 2026
Day Two – 13 January 2026
Day Three – 14 January 2026
Day Four – 15 January 2026
Day Five – 16 January 2026
Day Six – 17 January 2026