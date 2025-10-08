- Schedule
- Order of play
Tournament schedule
Get ready for eight days of world-class tennis at the Adelaide International.
Kick off with two action-packed days of qualifying, followed by five thrilling days and nights of main draw matches.
It all builds to an unforgettable finals day, where champions are crowned and history is made.
|Date
|Rounds
|Gates open
|Start time (Centre court)
|Start time (outside courts, Sunken showcourt)
|Saturday 10 January – Day
|Qualifying Day 1
|10.00am
|11.00am
|11.00am
|Sunday 11 January – Day
|Qualifying Day 2
|10.00am
|11.00am
|11.00am
|Monday 12 January – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|11.00am
|11.00am
|Monday 12 January – Night
|Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.30pm
|6:30pm
|Tuesday 13 January – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|11.00am
|11.00am
|Tuesday 13 January – Night
|Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.30pm
|6.30pm
|Wednesday 14 January – Day
|Main Draw
|10.00am
|11.00am
|11.00am
|Wednesday 14 January – Night
|Main Draw
|5.00pm
|6.30pm
|6:30pm
|Thursday 15 January – Day
|Quarterfinals
|10.00am
|11:00am
|11:00am
|Thursday 15 January – Night
|Quarterfinals
|5.00pm
|6.30pm
|6.30pm
|Friday 16 January – Day
|Semifinals
|11.00am
|12:00pm
|12:00pm
|Friday 16 January – Night
|Semifinals
|5:00pm
|6:30pm
|6:30pm
|Saturday 17 January – Twilight
|Finals
|1:00pm
|2:00pm
|N/A
Times subject to change.
Please note: This schedule, order of play and format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds. Tennis tournaments are, at times, unpredictable and unavoidable events can occur. It all adds to the thrill and suspense of the Adelaide International.
Order of play
Daily order of plays are uploaded once all matches have finished the evening prior. Check back here to see the order of play for your desired session from the evening before.
Qualifying
Day One – 10 January 2026
Day Two – 11 January 2026
Main draw
Day One – 12 January 2026
Day Two – 13 January 2026
Day Three – 14 January 2026
Day Four – 15 January 2026
Day Five – 16 January 2026
Day Six – 17 January 2026