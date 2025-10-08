- Getting there
Getting There
The venue
The Drive
War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide, South Australia 5006
All valid ticket holders and Corporate Suite ticket holders will be able to access the event via the main entrance located on War Memorial Drive. All entrances accommodate wheelchair access.
How to get there
Venue and seating maps
Find your way around The Drive and courts when you attend your session.
Finding your way around The Drive
We hope you’re excited for your day at the Adelaide International. There is much to see and do around the tournament and we encourage you to explore and make the most of your time here.
*Please note the tournament layout and site map is subject to change.
Finding your way around Centre Court
During the Main Draw of the tournament, Centre Court has a range of unallocated, reserved and premium seating available.
Day and session time seating varies. Please use the below Centre Court seating charts to discover your seats.
Seating chart for Monday–Thursday day sessions
Seating chart for Monday–Wednesday night and Friday day sessions
Seating chart for Thursday–Friday night and Saturday final sessions
Downloads
Discover South Australia
South Australia is a one-stop destination for unique wildlife encounters, spectacular natural scenery, unbeatable culinary indulgences, and vibrant festivals and events. The award-winning, diverse regions of South Australia offer nature and wildlife experiences, unparalleled aquatic encounters, and memorable meals that will leave guests wanting more. The sheer number and diversity of activities available in South Australia will be a pleasant surprise for all visitors, with more to see and do around every corner.
Adelaide
Adelaide is bursting with culture, flavours, events and entertainment. Taste your way through world-famous wine regions only minutes away from the city or indulge in some of Australia’s most award-winning restaurants in the heart of Adelaide. Join the party at our immersive festivals and events or spend the night exploring Adelaide attractions and a thriving restaurant and bar scene. Adelaide is home to some of Australia’s official best restaurants, hotels, wines, gins and beaches. Check it out here.
Restaurant and bar scene
Adelaide is a culinary hub with revolutionary food trends, and a focus on local and sustainable ingredients. Dine in award-winning restaurants set in some stunning and unexpected locations. A melting pot of high-quality, mouth-watering food and drink that is grown, reared, farmed, crafted, brewed, distilled and fermented in South Australia’s regions. Adelaide has a wide range of exceptional restaurants, bars, and cafés that can be found in bustling laneways.
Arts and culture
South Australia’s arts scene is unique, boutique and thriving. First stop: Adelaide’s Art Gallery of South Australia. Here you’ll find over 38,000 works and an ever-changing roster of Australian and international exhibitions. See internationally-acclaimed plays and productions at the Adelaide Festival Centre, tune into fantastic live music and comedy at chilled city bars, or spend the day exploring museums and galleries scattered throughout our beautiful regions. Find out more here.
Beautiful beaches
With so many exceptional beaches so close to the city centre, Adelaide’s sand and surf are virtually inescapable. Glenelg beach is just a tram ride away from the city and also bustles with quality cafes, clothing boutiques, restaurants and is home to the Moseley Beach Club, Australia’s first beach club. Check out five of the best beaches in Adelaide here.
Eventful Adelaide
South Australia’s world-class events showcase our exceptional food and wine, sport, art and vibrant city life. During January through to March, Adelaide also hosts the massive Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival, WOMADelaide and Santos Tour Down Under.
The party doesn’t stop in Adelaide though. Our regions will find any excuse for a celebration, with events and festivals. Find out what’s on during your visit to the Adelaide International in our year-round events calendar.
Vineyard capital
Adelaide is the undisputed wine capital of Australia, with more than 200 cellar-door wine-tasting experiences within an hour’s drive of the city. It’s also a member of the exclusive Great Wine Capitals Global Network, an internationally renowned group of 10 of the most famous and reputable wine regions of the world. In total, South Australia is home to 18 unique and distinct wine regions including the Barossa, Adelaide Hills, Clare Valley, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra.
Family-friendly activities
South Australia is full of family-friendly activities. Whizz down waterslides in Adelaide or splash out at holiday parks in our beautiful coastal regions. Get up-close to wildlife at the Adelaide Hills’ Cleland National Park or head to the Adelaide Zoo, home to Wang Wang and Funi; the only giant pandas in the Southern Hemisphere. Go strawberry picking in the Adelaide Hills or embark on an African safari at Monarto. Find out about more activities here.
Visit southaustralia.com to discover a range of itineraries, accommodation options, things to do and places to see.