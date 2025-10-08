Get involved
Join the Adelaide International team as a ballkid, official or volunteer. Apply now and be part of the action – applications close at the end of September.
Volunteers
Be part of the action - Volunteer at the Adelaide International
Join our team of amazing volunteers in Adelaide and go behind-the-scenes to help us deliver truly memorable moments for the world’s best players and their fans.
A volunteer role at the Adelaide International provides valuable sporting and events industry experience and access to perks throughout the event. Plus you’ll meet an exceptional group of like-minded volunteers.
Registration
2026 Adelaide International volunteer applications are now open.
Click here to learn more about the roles available and to apply!
Ballkids
Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. Throughout the summer of tennis, each Ballkid is a focal part of every game.
Would you like to share the court with the world’s best tennis players? Become a Ballkid and you could find yourself on court at events like the Adelaide International!
We are looking for children aged 12-17 to be a part of our Ballkid Squads. No prior experience necessary!
Registration
2026 Adelaide International ballkid applications are now open.
Apply to become a ballkid.
Officials
Do you want to be part of the on-court action? Then why not become a tennis official.
Tennis officials play a crucial role in our sport, and there are many ways to get involved.
Who can become an official?
We are looking for enthusiastic people who fit the following criteria:
- aged 16+
- have a passion for tennis
- have a good general knowledge of tennis
- share the values of Tennis Australia, which are Imagination, Collaboration, Humility & Excellence.
How do I become an official?
Please contact Darren Sahb, [email protected] or call 0411 762 331 for more information.