Get involved

Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. Throughout the summer of tennis, each Ballkid is a focal part of every game.

Would you like to share the court with the world’s best tennis players? Become a Ballkid and you could find yourself on court at events like the Adelaide International!

We are looking for children aged 12-17 to be a part of our Ballkid Squads. No prior experience necessary!