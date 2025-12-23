Thanasi Kokkinakis awarded Adelaide International wildcard

The tournament is a special place for Thanassi Kokkinakis after capturing his first ATP Tour singles title at the event in 2022.

This summer, the 29-year-old will come up against one of the strongest men’s fields in Adelaide history, featuring top-10 players Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, as well as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul. Fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin will also feature in the line-up.

Fans can also witness four of the of the world’s top 10 starring in the women’s competition - including Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Belinda Bencic, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa will also be making their way to Adelaide in January.

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik said Kokkinakis adds so much energy to the event each time he competes.

“Thanasi is an absolute fan favourite and once again will be a major drawcard. His connection to the Adelaide International means he thrives on the passionate support of a local crowd,” Molik said.

“I am really excited to see him return to the tournament and see how far he can go in the competition. We are really pleased to offer him a wildcard.”

South Australian Minister for Tourism, Hon Zoe Bettison said playing at home in South Australia holds special meaning for Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“We are excited to welcome Thanasi home and see him take to centre court. His performances at The Drive have become legendary at the Adelaide International and a highlight of the summer of tennis,” Bettison said.

“The South Australian tennis star joins a hugely exciting lineup, including the legend himself, Novak Djokovic – as well as four of the top 10 women.

“More than 28,000 tickets have been secured, so be sure to secure yours now to see your sporting heroes up close and the incredible event atmosphere South Australia is known for.”

View the Adelaide International tournament schedule here.