Rising star João Fonseca and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic confirmed for Adelaide International 2026

Fonseca and Bencic join Australian Open champion and world No.7 Madison Keys and world No.10 Jack Draper on the entry list.

Tournament Director Alicia Molik said she was pleased to welcome both players to Adelaide for what promises to be an exceptional edition of the tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

"We are delighted to confirm João Fonseca and Belinda Bencic will be competing at the Adelaide International in 2026," Molik said.

“João has been one of the most exciting breakthrough stories in men's tennis this year. At just 19 years old, he's already won two ATP titles including his maiden ATP 500 crown in Basel, and his powerful game and fearless attitude have captivated fans around the world.”

The 19-year-old made his Grand Slam debut in stunning fashion at the Australian Open this year, defeating ninth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets for his first top-10 victory. His aggressive playing style, featuring one of the most explosive forehands in men's tennis, has drawn comparisons to the game's elite.

Fonseca's rapid rise has seen him climb from outside the top 100 at the start of 2025 to a career-high ranking of world No.24, surpassing the equivalent rankings of tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after their first full seasons on tour.

"I'm very excited to be competing at the Adelaide International in January," Fonseca said.

"The tournament has a great reputation among the players as perfect preparation for the Australian Open. I'm looking forward to experiencing the Australian summer and competing in front of the passionate tennis fans in Adelaide."

Bencic has made one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent tennis history, returning to competition in late 2024 just 10 months after welcoming her first child. The 28-year-old won the Abu Dhabi event in February 2025, defeating defending champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals before claiming the title.

Bencic's resurgence reached new heights at Wimbledon this year reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal since the US Open in 2019. She followed that breakthrough with a victory at the Tokyo Open, securing her 10th career WTA title and climbing back up the rankings towards the world’s top 10.

"Belinda's return to tennis after becoming a mother has been nothing short of inspirational,” Molik said.

“To come back from maternity leave in late 2024, and within a year win titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, while also reaching the Wimbledon semifinals is an incredible achievement. It is a testament to her champion mentality. She's a fierce competitor and a wonderful role model.”

The former world No.4 is an Olympic gold medallist, having won the singles title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while also claiming silver in doubles.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Adelaide," Bencic said.

"The Adelaide International is the ideal way to start the season. The tournament has great facilities, wonderful fans, and provides perfect match practice before a Grand Slam. I have very fond memories of competing in Australia and I'm excited to be back."

Molik added: "Having both João and Belinda competing at The Drive demonstrates the calibre of player that the Adelaide International continues to attract. They join defending champion Madison Keys and Jack Draper in what is shaping up to be an outstanding field for 2026."