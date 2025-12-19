Game, Set, Match! Adelaide International 2026 Kids’ Day Serves Up FREE Family Fun

Visit The Court Yard (NEW in 2026) on Kid’s Day to pick up a racquet and have a hit with beach tennis, pickle ball and pop tennis added to the program.

Experience Bike and Blend – make your own smoothie, Kidschella, AI Fan Phone, Giant Guess the Player Game (all NEW in 2026).

Tickets just $10 for adults and kids go FREE on day one of competition – give the gift of experience this Christmas!

Kids' Day will deliver the ultimate family event and tennis experience, attracting tennis fans and event goers alike to be part of the summer of tennis in Adelaide.

The Adelaide International, a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, will see some of the world's best tennis players competing for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points, leading into the Australian Open.

Hon Zoe Bettison, Minister for Tourism said Adelaide International continues to grow as a major family event on South Australia's summer calendar.

"Adelaide International's Kids' Day provides exactly the kind of free, accessible family experience that helps make South Australia the Best Event State in the nation. We're encouraging families to get their kids off screens and down to The Drive to try something active and exciting.

"This event perfectly combines world-class sport with genuine family fun in the school holidays, and with Kids' Day selling out in both 2024 and 2025, I'd encourage families to secure their spots early.

It's a fantastic way to kick off summer and experience the best of what Adelaide has to offer."

Alicia Molik, Adelaide International Tournament Director, cannot wait to welcome even more families on day one of the Adelaide International for Kids' Day.

"After selling out Kids' Day in 2024 and 2025, we've listened to families and expanded our program even further for 2026. Kids' Day is designed for kids and families to come together, play, and enjoy a day of free fun both on and off the court.

"This year we're particularly excited about The Court Yard – a multi-tennis discipline space where kids and adults can try beach tennis, pickleball, and pop tennis. Don't miss out, bring your friends, bring your family, see some of our amazing players and make Kids Day a day to remember.”

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and Adelaide International General Manager, is calling on families to join the event for an unforgettable day filled with laughter, summer fun and free activities at Pinky Flat on Monday 12 January 2026 on day one of competition of the Adelaide International.

"Whether you're into tennis or just looking for a fun family day experience, Kids' Day has something for everyone.

"Growing Adelaide International's family and event experience even further in 2026, we've expanded the footprint at Pinky Flat to provide eventgoers with an incredible off-court free family day out, along with the opportunity to experience world-class tennis.

"The Court Yard is a game-changer – offering free access to try beach tennis, pickleball and pop tennis. It's a fantastic multi-tennis discipline space designed to get kids off screens and onto the court, trying something new and active. Whether they're tennis players or complete beginners, there's something for everyone to enjoy.”

From Tuesday, January 13 to Saturday, January 17, the Kids' Passport is back. Families are invited to visit the Kids' Zone at Pinky Flat, where they can pick up their Adelaide International Passport to embark on an exciting adventure around the site experiencing a series of fun activities.

Kids Day Highlights:

NEW – The Court Yard: A multi-tennis discipline space offering free access to try beach tennis, pickle ball and pop tennis. The perfect opportunity to get kids off screens and active, trying new sports in a fun, welcoming environment. Whether you're a seasoned player or picking up a racquet for the first time, The Court Yard has something for everyone.

NEW – Giant Tennis Guess the Player Game: Test your tennis knowledge, grab a friend and play giant Guess Who amongst the trees, featuring past winners of the Adelaide International.

NEW – Kidschella: Kidschella themed braid and face gem station. 360 photobooth, Taylor Swift and Kpop dance and singalong, glitter bar, Disney themed characters - all week!

NEW – AI Fan Phone: Leave a message on the Fan Phone - what do you love about AI, your favourite player and why does tennis make you smile!

NEW – Bike and Blend: Create an AI signature pedal powered smoothie - Baseline Blitz and Raspberry Racquet.

Splash Park: Bring your bathers and slip down the mega double lane and Jurassic water slide Slip, slide, and splash your way to a cool adventure to beat the heat.

Player Appearances: Meet your tennis heroes up close! Special player appearances throughout the day.

Totem Tennis: Take a swing and have a hit.

Tennis Inflatable: Serve up some serious fun with our Tennis Inflatable. Jump, swing, and volley your way to victory.

Giant Games: Challenge your friends to a series of classic, oversized games including Giant Checkers, Cornhole, and Finska. Big games, big fun and all free.

Inflatable Fun: Get bouncing with our exciting Panda Zoo Jumping Castle. Colouring Station + Arts and Crafts: Let your creativity flow at our Colouring Station. Tap into your artistic side at our Arts and Crafts Table.

Face Painter: Transform into something magical with the help of our talented team of Face Painters.