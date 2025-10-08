Monday 12 January

Kick off the Adelaide International on Monday, 12 Jan with Kids Day at Pinky Flat – fun games, Hot Shots Tennis, food trucks and court side action all with your GA ticket. Think giant lawn games under the shade of the trees opposite The Drive, inflatable tennis games and other activities, face painting, balloon making, player appearances, and even the chance to pick up a racquet and have a go at Hot Shots Tennis.

With food trucks and cold drinks on offer, the adults can sit back and relax on the lawns of Pinky Flat whilst the kids enjoy all the planned activities. Plus, it’s day one of action at the Adelaide International with general admission tickets allowing you court side for all the action and access to all the Kids Day activities.