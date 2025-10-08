- General Admission
General admission
Get ready for world-class tennis at the Adelaide International, 12–17 January 2026!
Secure your spot with day, night or twilight tickets to catch all the action on outdoor and centre courts.
Choose from general admission or reserved seating for adults, concessions and kids.
Adelaide International tickets
Tickets are on sale soon.
Men's & Women's qualifying
Saturday 10 – Sunday 11 January | Free Entry
With qualifying matches to be played across 2 days, come on down to The Drive to kick off an exciting week of tennis.
Kids Day
Monday 12 January
Kick off the Adelaide International on Monday, 12 Jan with Kids Day at Pinky Flat – fun games, Hot Shots Tennis, food trucks and court side action all with your GA ticket. Think giant lawn games under the shade of the trees opposite The Drive, inflatable tennis games and other activities, face painting, balloon making, player appearances, and even the chance to pick up a racquet and have a go at Hot Shots Tennis.
With food trucks and cold drinks on offer, the adults can sit back and relax on the lawns of Pinky Flat whilst the kids enjoy all the planned activities. Plus, it’s day one of action at the Adelaide International with general admission tickets allowing you court side for all the action and access to all the Kids Day activities.
Premium experiences
Discover the best seats on offer and enjoy tennis in style with our Premium Experience packages.
More information on purchasing packages for The Courtside Room, The Courtside Club and Sideline Suites can be found here.
Enjoy premium seating at the Adelaide International with unbeatable views, exclusive hospitality and an electric atmosphere in a world-class venue - all in the heart of Adelaide’s sporting precinct.
International tennis is set to return in 2026, showcasing some of the best men and women players in action under the roof at The Drive.
It is the pinnacle of sports, entertainment and excellence, where world-class athleticism meets sophisticated luxury.
Please see the Adelaide International 2026 Premium Experiences brochure and conditions.
The Sideline Suites
Ideal for: Groups | Dining | Tennis Fans
Situated on the western side of Centre Court, The Sideline Suites redefine corporate hospitality, making it the ultimate destination to entertain your guests. What sets The Sideline Suites apart is not just the proximity to the action but the experience that comes with your ticket.
Individual session
- four premium reserved seats
- 4-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Mon - Thurs Night, Fri Day and Night)
- designated VIP entrance
- private restrooms and a lounge area
- exclusive indoor, air-conditioned, cash bar.
Courtside West Location
Curated food and beverage menu served to your on-court suite by our attentive staff.
Pricing: Varies
Final packages
- eight premium reserved seats
- 4-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Thurs & Fri Night)
- 6-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Sat Twilight)
- designated VIP entrance
- private restrooms and a lounge area
- exclusive indoor, air-conditioned, cash bar.
Courtside West Location
Curated food and beverage menu served to your on-court suite by our attentive staff.
From $9,000
per finals package (8 people) (SOLD OUT)
The Courtside Room
Ideal for: Groups | Individuals | Entertaining
Your tickets to The Courtside Room will accommodate you with elevated seating on level 2 in the Eastern Stand, and allow access to the exclusive bar, private restrooms and comfortable lounge seating inside.
- elevated view of Centre Court
- elevator access
- 4-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Thurs & Fri night sessions)
- 6-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Sat twilight session)
- designated VIP entrance
- private restrooms and a lounge area
- exclusive indoor, air-conditioned, cash bar.
Elevated seating in the Eastern Stand
- Curated food stations available in The Courtside Room on sessions noted above
- Drinks served from private bars in The Courtside Room
Pricing: Varies
The Courtside Club
Ideal for: Unique Experience | Small Groups
Our newest premium experience, The Courtside Club, awaits! Experience courtside like no other, seated behind the coaches’ box on the eastern side of court like a true tennis aficionado.
- open-air box
- purchased in groups of 2, 4, 6 or 8
- 4-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Mon - Thurs night sessions, and Fri day and night sessions)
- 6-hour food and beverage package from room opening (Sat twilight session)
- designated VIP entrance
- behind-the-scenes view of players getting ready to walk on court.
Elevated seating in the Eastern Stand
- Courtside East Location
- Elevated box
- Behind the coaches
- Included in sessions only noted above
- Private bar
- Close proximity to public bars and food
Pricing: Varies
Need more information about Adelaide Premium Experience packages? Contact our Premium Experiences team at adelaideinternationalhospitality@tennis.com.au
Frequently asked questions
Accessible seating tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once they go on sale. Please select the number of wheelchairs, accessible, and/or companion card tickets you would like to purchase to view the ‘Best Available’ seating. For more information visit Ticketmaster help.
There is no limit.
A person must have the appropriate form of concession to purchase a concession reserved seat ticket. They must present the relevant concession documentation at point of purchase and upon entry into the event. For additional information about valid concession details please see the Adelaide International ticket conditions of sales and entry.
The following are accepted forms of concession for the purchase of tickets:
- Student cards: full time secondary students, full time tertiary students.
- Pension concession card: aged (AGE), bereavement allowance (BVA), carer (CAR), aged blind (AGE BLIND), parenting payment (single) (PPS), disability support pension (DSP), disability support blind (DSP BLIND), partner allowance (PTA), sickness allowance (SAL), special benefit (SPL), widow allowance (WDA), widow pension (WID), wife pension (WFA/WFD/WFW), new start allowance over 60 years (NSW/NMA), mature age allowance (MAA), mature age partner allowance (MPA), new start allowance (NSA), parenting payment (PPP/PPS).
- Veteran affairs and TPI.
- Healthcare card: exceptional circumstances relief (DR), sickness allowance (SA), special benefit (SL), farm help income support (FFR), new start allowance (NS), youth allowance (YA), new start mature age allowance (NMA), parenting payment (single) (PPS), low income (LI), carer allowance (CD), partner allowance (PA), mobility allowance (MO), and widow assistance (FA), family assistance (FA), child disability allowance (CDA).
- Personal treatment entitlement card: must be current. Please check the date carefully.
Bookings cannot be changed to another session after purchase. Purchased tickets can be resold via the official Ticketmaster resale platform.
For instructions on how to list your ticket for resale, visit the Ticketmaster website.
All ticket resales are subject to Ticketmaster resale T&Cs. Ticketmaster and the Adelaide International do not guarantee ticket sales.
- Tickets can be resold up to 48 hours before the day of your session.
- Tickets can be resold up to 10% value above the purchase price.
- You must have an Australian bank account to resell your ticket to receive funds.
- If you have opted to resell your ticket and it is not bought 48 hours before the day of your session, you will not receive a refund.
Note: Ticketmaster and the Adelaide International do not guarantee ticket sales.
Children aged 3–11 as at the date a ticket is presented for entry to the Adelaide International may enter on a Kids Ticket. Children aged 2 and under as at the date a ticket is presented for entry to the Adelaide International may enter at no charge, provided they do not occupy a reserved seat.
In relation to children who enter Adelaide International on a Kids Ticket, the following conditions apply:
- The child must be within the age range specified in relation to the ticket.
- TA may require evidence of the child’s age or make a reasonable assessment of the child’s age in which case that assessment will be final and determinative.
- The child’s relevant age shall be as at the date the ticket is presented for entry to the AI (not the date of purchase).
- The child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (18 years of age or over) at all times during attendance at the AI. Parents or guardians who accompany children at the AI are responsible for the care, conduct and supervision of those children.
Children may be excluded from certain areas at the AI for safety purposes or in relation to responsible service of alcohol practices.
For any ticket enquiries, please contact Ticketmaster.
For any general event enquiries, please contact Tennis SA on 08 7224 8100 or email Adelaideinternational@tennis.com.au