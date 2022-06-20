Capra Coronation: King and Queen crowned in Gladstone

The recent Budget Gladstone Open, marked the final leg of the inaugural Capra Series, where the 2022 Capra King and Queen were finally crowned!

2022 RESULTS

2022 Capra King - Brandon Moore

2022 Capra Queens - Alicia Smith & Laquisa Khan

The series centred around a competitive point's race, with each tournament providing an opportunity for players to compete for points that would ultimately determine the champions at the conclusion of the last leg of the series. In addition to the prestige of being crowned the Capra King & Queen, players were also incentivised by an attractive prize pool of over 30K, with the overarching winners taking home a bonus 1.5K each.

Good old country hospitality was a winner amongst players, with over 443 participants travelling from far and wide to compete across the series.

Event organisers Glenn Vickery and Steve Merker said the series as a whole was a tremendous success for regional tennis.

Glenn Vickery from Tennis Rockhampton said, "The Capra series provided different playing opportunities for all ages and levels, as well as a giving a financial boost to the clubs involved."

"By working together we were able to pool resources from officials to Tournament Directors and Sponsorship, to ultimately offer a greater player experience," says Steve Merker from Pioneer Tennis in Mackay.

"We hope to see other clubs working together in a similar way to innovate and offer some great playing opportunities for players in Queensland."

A huge congratulations to all involved, we look forward to seeing who the 2023 King and Queen will be.

