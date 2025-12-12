Two-time Hobart International champion Elise Mertens to return this summer

The 30-year-old, who won two WTA titles on tour this season in Singapore and ‘s-Hertogenbosch, as well as her fifth Grand Slam women’s doubles title at Wimbledon and the doubles title at the WTA Finals, will start the new season at the United Cup before travelling to Hobart.

“I always love coming back to Hobart. It’s always such a pleasure to be in Hobart and to play in front of the fans. Hobart feels like home,” Mertens said.

Mertens’ confirmation comes ahead of the full player field to be revealed next week.

“We are expecting another impressive line-up of players to be announced next Wednesday with many players eager to compete and prepare here in Hobart ahead of the Australian Open,” Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

“I can’t say much more until next week, but the best way to see all the headline players is to purchase our 3 Day/Night pass to access every match on the first three days and three nights of the tournament – Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 January,” Sturgess added.

From Monday 12 through to semifinal Friday 16 January, up to four kids receive free general admission when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder.

The tournament’s Free Family Fun Weekend and Qualifying Round will take place on Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 January with 18 matches across the two days, the chance to drop in on a player autograph signing and Hot Shots Tennis session in the Play Zone, plus plenty of activities for the kids including totem tennis, face painting, colouring competition and more.

Hobart International 2026 is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.