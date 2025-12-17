Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Barbora Krejcikova lead Hobart International 2026 field

US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu and Wimbledon 2024 and Roland Garros 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova will make their debut at the Hobart event when the main draw gets underway from 12 January at the Domain Tennis Centre.

Twenty-three-year-old Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to lift a Grand Slam trophy when she triumphed in New York, finished the 2025 season within the top 30 for the first time in four years.

Krejcikova, also a 10-time Grand Slam doubles champion, reached this year’s US Open singles quarterfinals.

Two-time Hobart champion Elise Mertens will be the highest-ranked player in the field.

Defending champion McCartney Kessler will return to Hobart. The 26-year-old started the season just inside the top 70 and will now start her 2026 season just outside the top 30. The American will aim to become the first player to win back-to-back Hobart titles since Mertens in 2018.

The strong field will also see rising stars Peyton Stearns, Iva Jovic and Magdalena Fręch in Hobart following their standout 2025 seasons.

Stearns’ 2025 season saw her have a breakthrough year, which included making her first WTA 1000 semifinal in Rome. She also earned the first top-10 wins of her career, defeating Zheng Qinwen in Dubai and Madison Keys in Rome.

Eighteen-year-old Jovic also experienced a stand out season. Jovic won her first WTA title at age 17 in Mexico and peaked at a career high ranking of No.33 in October.

Familiar with Hobart, Magda Linette, Tatjana Maria and Xinyu Wang are also confirmed to return.

The Hobart International continues to attract a truly global field, with the first 21 players from 14 countries represented in the field travelling to compete in Tasmania ahead of the Australian Open.

“Hobart International 2026 is shaping up to be the strongest line-up of players we’ve ever had,” Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

“The 31st edition of the event will see world class tennis, right here in Hobart, and the tournament is gaining significant attention and interest from big name players right across the globe.

“Every player named in our field in 2026 will compete at the Australian Open, reinforcing the event’s place as an important stop on the global tennis tour. Hobart continues to play a meaningful role in the Australian summer of tennis, and our ongoing efforts to lift standards for players are delivering results, with world-class competitors choosing here to begin their season.

“Four wildcard spots and some Australians will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“In a tournament like the Hobart International, anything is possible and the most thrilling tennis happens early in the tournament, which is why we’ve created the 3 Day / 3 Night Pass for access to all the matches from Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 January for only $75 for adults and free for kids. Everyone has the chance to see the headline players,” Sturgess added.

From Monday 12 through to semifinal Friday 16 January, up to four kids receive free general admission when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket holder, including the 3 Day / 3 Night Pass.

The tournament’s Free Family Fun Weekend and qualifying round will take place on Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 January with 18 matches across the two days, the chance to drop in on a player autograph signing and Hot Shots Tennis session in the Kids Zone, plus plenty of activities for the kids including totem tennis, face painting, colouring competition and more.

Hobart International 2026 is proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania. The tournament will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 10 to 17 January 2026.

Hobart International 2026 field:

WTA 250 - world ranking