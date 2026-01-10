The Launchpad for the Next Generation Making Their Mark at the Australian Open

Held on the doorstep of the Australian Open , the Workday Canberra International saw multiple players make an impact in this year’s AO, with several competitors making it into the main draw, and some competing in their first ever Grand Slam. Two of the WCI finalists, Polina Kudermetova and Rafael Jodar, stood out, advancing into the second round of the Grand Slam, each delivering a strong performance on the world stage.

Joanna Garland and Polina Kudermetova were the two women’s finalists at the WCI. Kudermetova looked strong throughout the tournament, winning all her matches leading up to the final in straight sets. Garland’s journey to the final was less straightforward, with a 3-set match to begin the tournament and a retirement win in the second. She then won all three of her finals in straight sets, making her the women’s winner of the tournament. The score for the final was 6-4, 6-2, setting Garland up for the success she would have at the AO One Point Slam.

Alexander Blockx and Rafael Jodar were the two men’s finalists at the WCI. Blockx found his way to the final the long way, fighting through three matches that went into the third set. Jodar had an easier journey into the finals, winning all his matches in straight sets and winning the semi-final off of a retirement. In the final, Blockx made a comeback in the second set to defeat Jodar 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Blockx went on to compete in the AO qualifiers, making it to the final round to face Australian Jason Kubler. The match ended with Blockx retiring with a medical issue, but later competed in the main draw as a lucky loser. In this match, he faced Jaime Faria, who eliminated Blockx 3 sets to 1. Blockx started the year ranked at 116 and was able to break into the top 100 for the first time after winning in Canberra, with his current rank of 96.

The winner of the women's tournament, Joanna Garland, competed in the AO qualifiers but was unable to win her match. Garland also competed in the One Point Slam, defeating Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic, leading her to the final, where she took on Australian amateur Jordan Smith. Before entering the final point, Garland commented, "There are three winners here tonight: One is tennis, and two are me and him." Joanna ended up losing the final point on the third stroke, making Jordan Smith the winner of the AO 1 Point Slam and $1 million plus $50,000 for his local club. Garland started the year ranked at 125 and has moved up 7 spots, currently ranked at 117.

The second-place competitor in the men’s tournament, 19-year-old Rafael Jodar, progressed through the AO qualifiers making it into the main draw. Jodar then advanced to the second round of the AO before losing to world number 17 Jakub Mensik. Jodar started the year ranked at 168 and has moved up 18 spots to be ranked 150 as he continues to climb up the world ranking.

The 2nd place competitor in the women’s tournament, Polina Kudermetova, went on to the AO, where she continued to put on a strong showing. Kudermetova won her first round match in straight sets, sending her to take on world number 14, Clara Tauson. Kudermetova won the second set of the match, but went down 6-4 in the final set. Despite her strong performance Kudermetova moved down the ranking, with her going from 90 at the beginning of the year to being ranked at 150 currently.

The Workday Canberra International provided the ideal springboard for these next generation athletes, propelling them into the AO with momentum, confidence and ranking points. Three of the WCI finalists improved their world ranking, starting their year in the best way possible and underlining the WCI’s reputation as a genuine pathway to success. All four of these players will be ones to watch as they continue to grow and learn, making the WCI’s role in shaping future stars increasingly clear.