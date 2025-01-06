Thanasi Kokkinakis serves up laughs at Adelaide presser

Amid the serious talking points for a professional tennis player, Thanasi Kokkinakis kept it light at his pre-tournament Adelaide International press conference.

Like many in his generation, Kokkinakis is up to date with Gen Z slang, and didn't shy away from sharing a few tennis-related 'icks'.

Among his top annoyances? Tennis players' seriousness, obnoxiously loud grunting and not players not hitting a ball toss.

"When they [players] try and not step on lines, and you see them on the court avoiding every line. I don't know, get over it," he said.

Max, a South Australia State League tennis player, even got in on the action, with the 11-year-old stepping up to the microphone for a one-on-one interview with Kokkinakis.

It was then that some of his most "important" tennis facts were revealed - ranging from game-day meals and racquet-breaking stories to his favourite emoji.

Although his pre-game meal isn't as exciting as hoped, confirming he keeps it simple with chicken and rice or plain white rice.

The conversation took a playful turn when he revealed his favourite emoji - which, according to him, can make anything you say more acceptable if added at the end.

"The one where you're covering your eyes," he shared.

But you're unlucky if you are hanging out to hear his favourite pre-game hype song, because he doesn't have one.

Kokkinakis said he doesn't listen to music that much anymore, because it got him too "amped up" in the past. However, if you happen to catch him on a flat day, he will be playing some techno or house.

Once all the hard-hitting questions were finished, the interview wrapped up on an even higher note, with the young legend scoring the promise of a hit with his fellow South Australian.

"We'll do it at some point, for sure," Kokkinakis smiled.

