No place like home as Kokkinakis, Gadecki and Jones begin Adelaide campaigns

There's no crowd like a home crowd, as Thanasi Kokkinakis well knows.

In 2022, the South Australian lit up his home city as he claimed four consecutive three-set matches - including against former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the semifinals - to claim a first career title at the Adelaide International.

"You grow up playing, you never know if it's ever going to happen," an elated Kokkinakis commented of his milestone breakthrough.

"To do it in Adelaide, a court I grew up playing on when I was seven, eight, nine years old, my hometown, in front of friends and family, ... I'm so happy."

At age 27 and ranked No.77, Kokkinakis begins another Adelaide campaign at The Drive on Monday night. The local favourite will contest the second evening match in his home city, when he takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

It will be a Kokkinakis' maiden meeting against the left-handed Japanese player, who is ranked world No.69.

"I'm ready to go. I'm just trying to hopefully win as many matches as possible and play as good of tennis. The outcome's not guaranteed. Just bring my maximum effort and energy and play with the right way," the South Australian told media of his approach ahead of the 2025 tournament.

"Hopefully [I can] use that crowd support and just get that feeling of playing in front of the home fans again. It's not something we get too often at Aussies. We have to make the most of it while we can."

> READ MORE: Taking points - fan favourites meet the media in Adelaide

Oliva Gadecki, Australia's No.1 woman, will be equally keen to draw on fan support when she faces Daria Kasatkina in the second day match on Centre Court.

The crafty Queenslander, who made her top 100 breakthrough after reaching a first WTA final in Guadalajara last September, appreciates the challenge in a first career meeting with the No.3 seed.

At world No.9, Kasatkina is not only a top-10 opponent, but also brings confidence from her charge to the Adelaide final last year.

Still, Gadecki is well acquainted with the boost that passionate supporters can provide.

"It's such an incredible atmosphere out there. There's nothing like playing in front of a home crowd, them behind you," she commented while representing Australia at the United Cup last week. "It's quite electric."

> VIEW: Day 1 Order of Play

Many eyes will also be on Australian wildcard, and world No.1 junior, Emerson Jones when she makes her Adelaide International debut against Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in the first match on Show Court 1.

Those matches are among many intriguing battles as main-draw action begins in Adelaide.

Donna Vekic and Yulia Putintseva, ranked world No.19 and No.29 respectively, open play on Centre Court.

Zhang Zhizhen,, the No.9 seed in the men's draw, will face Denis Shapovalov on the same court later in the day.

Paola Badosa begins her campaign in the first night match, with the No.5 seed taking on qualifier Peyton Stearns.

Play begins at 11.00 am for day sessions, and 6.30pm at night.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for the Adelaide International are on sale via Ticketmaster.