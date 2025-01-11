Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphs at Adelaide International

Cnadian Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the Adelaide International title, after a three-set victory over American Sebastian Korda.

Auger-Aliassime triumphed 6-3 3-6 6-1 in Saturday final at The Drive to capture his sixth singles career title and first since October 2023.

The victory comes after injury and form struggles resulted in a rankings slide from a career-high No.6 in 2022, when he won four titles, to his current world No.29 position.

"It's an amazing start (to the year), for sure," said the 24-year-old Auger-Aliassime. "The emotions are great that come with winning a tournament. Especially for me regarding the recent ups and downs and struggles, this means a lot.

"I'm proud of myself and the team, we have put in some good work in the last few weeks and months and to get rewarded that early in the year is obviously gratifying."

The world No.29 saved four break points in the first set against the American second seed. And despite Auger-Aliassime only landing half of his 34 first serves in the first set, he took opening honours in 30 minutes against the world No.22.

The Canadian failed to cash in two more break points in the fifth game of the second set and soon faltered when his serve was broken as Korda took a 5-3 advantage before closing out the set.

But any momentum Korda had was shortlived. Auger-Aliassime broke serve in the second game in the third set for a 2-0 lead.

The 24-year-old never relinquished control, serving an ace on match point to clinch his first singles title since October 2023.