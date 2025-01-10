Guo and Panova crowned women’s doubles champions

Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova have taken out the Adelaide International 2025 women's doubles title, after a 7-5 6-4 victory over experienced pair Laura Siegemund and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

Despite almost identical match statistics, Guo and Panova were clinical under pressure, breaking at the crucial stages of each set to take out the title.

Guo was perhaps the star of the show, pouncing on any opportunity at the net and solid on return.The Chinese player particularly piled on the pressure on deuce points, with no advantage played.

A humble Guo credited the win to the on-court chemistry she shares with Panova on court.

"I think we have really good communication and understanding and we trust each other. That's even more important than winning the match," Guo said.

2025 WOMEN'S DOUBLES CHAMPIONS!



Congratulations to Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova on their outstanding performances.#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/OWmcSgzrr9 — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 10, 2025





With a match point saved en route to the final, Guo collected her third title and Panova her first in doubles.

Despite losing the match, Haddad Maia was happy with the pair's preparation in the lead-up to the Australian Open next week.

"We always try to get this energy and this preparation to go there (the Australian Open) so I hope we can learn from this week and we're going to get all these memories to the next week."

> READ MORE: Making her mark - Keys moves into Adelaide final