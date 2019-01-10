Kenin spoils Flipkens' birthday celebrations

American Sofia Kenin is one win away from reaching a first WTA-level singles final.

The 20-year-old stormed into the Hobart International semifinals today, posting a 7-5 7-5 win over seventh seed Kirsten Flipkens.

Flipkens was celebrating her 33rd birthday today, but a fearless Kenin spoiled the celebrations.

"I wasn't feeling like my game was right there, but I was just fighting until the end. In these conditions, all you got to do is fight," Kenin said.

"I'm just happy that I'm fighting and that I'm in the semis. Hopefully I can be in the final."





Yet to drop a set in Hobart this week, Kenin has matched her career-best result. She reached two WTA semifinals last season - in Mallorca and Quebec City. Targeting a first final, she's refusing to imagine winning a first WTA singles title - just yet.

"I'm just taking it one match at a time. Obviously it's good to be in the semis and getting my win with Genie (Bouchard) in Auckland doubles (last week), I'm trying to carry that momentum and just trying not to think too much ahead," she said.

The semifinals are played during a twilight session, with tickets still available.